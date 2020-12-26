Enjoy Deep Discounts on Everlane to Close out 2020

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

Everlane is one of the internet's best sources of modern, eco-conscious, good-lookin' clothing. Right now, plenty of their best wares are on sale — from sneakers to sweaters to pants. Check out some of our favorites below.

Everlane Court Sneaker Everlane everlane.com $98.00 SHOP NOW $98 $49 ($49 Off) This is the sneaker for those who truly care about their impact on the environment. Everlane Premium Weight Pocket Everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $30 $15 ($15 Off) Because everybody needs a great t-shirt. The Relaxed Summer Jean Everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $68 $27 (60% off) It's not summer, but that's not keeping us from wearing breezy denim anyway. The Easy Merino Crew Everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $74 $44 (40% off) Merino wool fights odor, which means you won't have to wash this sweatshirt for a while. And that means that you can make that cozy-soft new sweatshirt interior stay for months.

This is only the tip of the iceberg — Everlane is discounting over 150 items on its site. But when we say that you have the rest of the year to take advantage of those deals, that means act fast.

