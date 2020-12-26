Enjoy Deep Discounts on Everlane to Close out 2020

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.
Everlane is one of the internet's best sources of modern, eco-conscious, good-lookin' clothing. Right now, plenty of their best wares are on sale — from sneakers to sweaters to pants. Check out some of our favorites below.
$98 $49 ($49 Off)
This is the sneaker for those who truly care about their impact on the environment.
$30 $15 ($15 Off)
Because everybody needs a great t-shirt.
$68 $27 (60% off)
It's not summer, but that's not keeping us from wearing breezy denim anyway.
$74 $44 (40% off)
Merino wool fights odor, which means you won't have to wash this sweatshirt for a while. And that means that you can make that cozy-soft new sweatshirt interior stay for months.
This is only the tip of the iceberg — Everlane is discounting over 150 items on its site. But when we say that you have the rest of the year to take advantage of those deals, that means act fast.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Presented by TBô
33% Off
TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.
$108 off (45%)
Bring your briefcase up to speed by swapping it out for one designed by the same folks who create bags for wildlands firefighters and active-duty members of the military.
$7 off (24%)
Stanley's flask has a wide opening so you won't need a funnel to fill it, and it's durable enough to toss across a campfire no matter how many swigs you've already taken.
$50 OFF (22%)
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$7 OFF (50%)
A set of three masks for under $10 is a steal — and since they're reversible, you're essentially doubling your haul.
$100 OFF (18%) + $75 worth of tools with purchase
The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.
$31 OFF (25%)
This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant walnut base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.
$6 OFF W/ CODE GIFT (25%)
Winter can be a tough time on your skin and especially on your hands. Keep things smooth and hydrated all season long with this hand salve from Kiehl's.
$18 OFF (30%)
Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day.
$60 OFF (11%)
Our pick for best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.
$3 OFF (30%)
Fit for the daily grind, this compact knife is up to any challenge thrown your way. Plus, for $7, why not?
$12 OFF (44%)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron.
$60 OFF (17%)
Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office.
$49 OFF (50%)
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
$9 OFF (26%)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.
$40 OFF (20%)
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
$230 OFF (31%)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$15 OFF (19%)
At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.
$50 OFF (20%)
If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price.
$32 OFF (40%)
Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.
$46 OFF (33%)
A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.
$105 OFF (30%)
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
$86 OFF (34%)
Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.