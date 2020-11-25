Today's Top Stories
The Best Running Shoe Deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The perfect shoe deals for those who feel the need for speed.

By Will Sabel Courtney
hoka one one
Hoka One One

Running shoes make for great gifts for anyone who finds joy in moving quickly under their own power, and the greater Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales holiday offers tons of great opportunities to keep too much cash from running out of your wallet.

The running-obsessed shopkeepers over at Jackrabbit, for example, are offering great savings on a wide range of running shoes, from Asics runners to Brooks sneakers to some of Hoka One One's wares. Saucony is offering 20% off everything that's at full pricealthough you can save more than that in their sale section, too.

Nike Flex Experience RN 8
Nike Flex Experience RN 8
nike.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $37 ($28 off)

Sleek, lightweight and simple, these knit sneakers are ready to keep you supported all run long. 

Saucony Men's Cohesion 13
Saucony Men's Cohesion 13
saucony.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $40 ($20 off)

Put some extra pep in your step with these running shoes, which pack everything you need and nothing you don't.

Adidas X9000L2 Shoes
Adidas X9000L2 Shoes
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $50 ($50 off)

Fun fact: the tread pattern on the outsole was "inspired by computer-generated data," according to Adidas. 

Nike Men's Renew Run Running Shoes
Nike Men's Renew Run Running Shoes
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$89.99 $53.97 ($36.02 off)

Renew your run with these kicks, available in six different colorways. 

Asics GT-2000 8
Asics GT-2000 8
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $72 ($48 off)

This Asics ain't basic; it packs gel and foam cushioning for both a springy feel and impressive comfort. 

Nike Joyride Dual Run
Nike Joyride Dual Run
nike.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $73 ($57 off)

Rediscover the joy of running in these Nikes, which come in seven different colors to match your style. 

Adidas X9000L4 Shoes
Adidas X9000L4 Shoes
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $75 ($75 off)

If gray and orange are the colors you dig, these excellent running shoes will be your bag; both colorways have a different take on those two shades.

SauconyMen's Liberty ISO 2
SauconyMen's Liberty ISO 2
saucony.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $80 ($80 off)

These recently-updated running shoes are light and springy, with a pinch of extra stability, just in case. 

Brooks Ravenna 11
Brooks Ravenna 11
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $85 ($25 off)

Don't go off the rails with your run; instead, grab these Brooks with their Guiderail tech that helps support the knees and feet. 

Asics Men's GEL-NOOSA TRI 12 Running Shoes
Asics Men's GEL-NOOSA TRI 12 Running Shoes
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$129.99 $89.98 ($40.01 off)

If you like your running shoes light and flashy, these are the kicks for you. 

Brooks Ghost 12
Brooks Ghost 12
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $91 ($39 off)

This well-cushioned sneaker is a fresh-looking update of Brooks' tried-and-true formula. 

Hoka One One Clifton 6
Hoka One One Clifton 6
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $98 ($32 off)

The Clifton 6's combination of a smooth ride and comfortable fit without excess wait makes it perfect for many runners. 

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 20
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 20
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $98 ($32 off)

Get your blood pumping with these high-performance sneaks, which are designed to help protect a runner's knees. 

Adidas UltraBOOST 20
Adidas UltraBOOST 20
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $99 ($81 off)

Don't just boost your run — ultraboost it with this high-end running shoe. 

Adidas Ultraboost Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost Shoes
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $108 ($72 off)

These high-performance runners come in a variety of colorways, including black-and-gold and silver-and-gray.

New Balance 860v10
New Balance 860v10
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $110 ($40 off)

This shoe lives up to its "fresh" name — it's a lightweight running sneaker that sits near the top of the lineup.

Salomon Speedcross 5 GTX
Salomon Speedcross 5 GTX
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $112 ($38 off)

Prefer to run on the trails instead of the roads? This spiky Salomon has you covered.

Hoka One One Bondi 6
Hoka One One Bondi 6
jackrabbit.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $113 ($37 off)

Appreciate comfy feet? Meet the most-cushioned shoe in the Hoka One One lineup.

Adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA Running Shoes
Adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA Running Shoes
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$179.99 $134.97 ($45.02 off)

The Ultraboost is already one of the snappier running shoes you can buy; this one's just a little more fashion-forward. 

Likewise, Adidas is offering Black Friday sales on a bounty of running shoes; there are deals to be found on the Nike and Reebok websites, as well. But don't dilly-dally: like the runner you're buying for, these shoes will go fast.

