The Best Running Shoe Deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Running shoes make for great gifts for anyone who finds joy in moving quickly under their own power, and the greater Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales holiday offers tons of great opportunities to keep too much cash from running out of your wallet.
The running-obsessed shopkeepers over at Jackrabbit, for example, are offering great savings on a wide range of running shoes, from Asics runners to Brooks sneakers to some of Hoka One One's wares. Saucony is offering 20% off everything that's at full price — although you can save more than that in their sale section, too.
$65 $37 ($28 off)
Sleek, lightweight and simple, these knit sneakers are ready to keep you supported all run long.
$60 $40 ($20 off)
Put some extra pep in your step with these running shoes, which pack everything you need and nothing you don't.
$100 $50 ($50 off)
Fun fact: the tread pattern on the outsole was "inspired by computer-generated data," according to Adidas.
$89.99 $53.97 ($36.02 off)
Renew your run with these kicks, available in six different colorways.
$120 $72 ($48 off)
This Asics ain't basic; it packs gel and foam cushioning for both a springy feel and impressive comfort.
$130 $73 ($57 off)
Rediscover the joy of running in these Nikes, which come in seven different colors to match your style.
$150 $75 ($75 off)
If gray and orange are the colors you dig, these excellent running shoes will be your bag; both colorways have a different take on those two shades.
$160 $80 ($80 off)
These recently-updated running shoes are light and springy, with a pinch of extra stability, just in case.
$110 $85 ($25 off)
Don't go off the rails with your run; instead, grab these Brooks with their Guiderail tech that helps support the knees and feet.
$129.99 $89.98 ($40.01 off)
If you like your running shoes light and flashy, these are the kicks for you.
$130 $91 ($39 off)
This well-cushioned sneaker is a fresh-looking update of Brooks' tried-and-true formula.
$130 $98 ($32 off)
The Clifton 6's combination of a smooth ride and comfortable fit without excess wait makes it perfect for many runners.
$130 $98 ($32 off)
Get your blood pumping with these high-performance sneaks, which are designed to help protect a runner's knees.
$180 $99 ($81 off)
Don't just boost your run — ultraboost it with this high-end running shoe.
$180 $108 ($72 off)
These high-performance runners come in a variety of colorways, including black-and-gold and silver-and-gray.
$150 $110 ($40 off)
This shoe lives up to its "fresh" name — it's a lightweight running sneaker that sits near the top of the lineup.
$150 $112 ($38 off)
Prefer to run on the trails instead of the roads? This spiky Salomon has you covered.
$150 $113 ($37 off)
Appreciate comfy feet? Meet the most-cushioned shoe in the Hoka One One lineup.
$179.99 $134.97 ($45.02 off)
The Ultraboost is already one of the snappier running shoes you can buy; this one's just a little more fashion-forward.
Likewise, Adidas is offering Black Friday sales on a bounty of running shoes; there are deals to be found on the Nike and Reebok websites, as well. But don't dilly-dally: like the runner you're buying for, these shoes will go fast.
Early Black Friday Deals
20% OFF
Right now, Gravity is offering 20 percent off its weighted blankets. If you've never tried a weighted blanket, here's your chance. The blankets have been shown to equate to faster and deeper sleep, plus an overall relaxing of the nervous system.
$148 $104 (30% off with code GP30)
Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. Take 30% off for a limited time with code GP30.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$248 $198.40 (20% off)
Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 20% off and get $20 in credit for a limited time.
$200 $130 (35% off)
Born on the rugged Australian island of Tasmania, Blundstone makes work boots that can go through hell, but feel like heaven on your feet. A GP favorite, take 35% off now for a limited time.
$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code BLACKFRIDAY20)
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Black Friday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)
With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.
$737.00 $324 ($413 off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.