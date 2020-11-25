The Best Running Shoe Deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Running shoes make for great gifts for anyone who finds joy in moving quickly under their own power, and the greater Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales holiday offers tons of great opportunities to keep too much cash from running out of your wallet.

The running-obsessed shopkeepers over at Jackrabbit, for example, are offering great savings on a wide range of running shoes, from Asics runners to Brooks sneakers to some of Hoka One One's wares. Saucony is offering 20% off everything that's at full price — although you can save more than that in their sale section, too.

Likewise, Adidas is offering Black Friday sales on a bounty of running shoes; there are deals to be found on the Nike and Reebok websites, as well. But don't dilly-dally: like the runner you're buying for, these shoes will go fast.

