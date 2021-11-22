The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Running Shoes

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we've collected the best savings, discounts and promotions.
Running shoes make for great gifts for anyone who finds joy in moving quickly under their own power. Of course, modern technology means today's sneakers can cost quite a pretty penny — which is why, when Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start to roll around, it's worth checking out what deals can be found for the fleet of feet.
While it's still early, there are sure to be plenty of deals to be found as we close in on the biggest shopping surge of the year — even in spite of the supply chain issues that dog us here in 2021.
We can't tell you all of the deals that are coming just yet — some companies have shared their plans with us in advance so long as we swear to secrecy — but we can say, for example:
- Starting November 22nd and running through November 27th, you can score up to 50% off the shoes over at Adidas.
- Over at DSW, starting on November 21st, you can score 25% off Nike shoes.
- Jackrabbit has pushed their Black Friday sales hub live, replete with deals on a wide variety of running shoes.
$140 $98 ($42 off)
What's cooler than being cool? Climacool. These shoes pack breathable mesh up high and vents in the midsole to keep your feet safe from the heat.
$120 $84 ($36 off)
Whether you're running or training, these kicks will keep your feet well-supported and comfortable no matter how hard you punish them.
$140 $98 ($42 off)
If you're looking for a good shoe for short-to-middle distance runs, look no further. This sneaker's full-length Boost midsole helps return energy for more spring in your step.
$149.95 $89.98 ($60 off)
Freedom ain't a state like Maine or Virginia; it's a great running shoe from Saucony that you can grab for a song right now.
$199.95 $149.95 ($50 off)
Go pro with these running kicks, which were designed to be good enough for elite runners — but are also great for more casual runners.
$139.95 $97.98 ($41.97 off)
They'll call you Smashmouth with these Solarglides on your feet, because these speedy shoes will leave you feeling like you might as well be walking on the sun.
$159.95 $119.95 ($40 off)
Get to gellin' like Magellan with these kicks, which are great for both casual and competitive runners.
$149.95 $74.97 ($74.98 off)
You've got the magic power when it comes to long runs with these Triumphs, which offer more cushioning than other Saucony kicks.
$139.95 $97.98 ($41.97 off)
If you're looking for a neutral running shoe that's ideal for everyday running use...well, stop scrolling and click here.
$129.99 $88.98 ($41.01 off)
Comfortable, snug foam underneath and a breathable mesh upper combine for a comfortable workhorse sneaker here.
$119.99 $89.98 ($30.01 off)
With its cool design and incredible price, this shoe could be the alpha and omega of your holiday shopping list for the runner in your life.
$89.99 $48.97 ($41.02 off)
Renew your run with these kicks, often available in multiple colorways.
$130 $73.97 ($56.03 off)
Rediscover the joy of running in these Nikes, which come in seven different colors to match your style.
$160 $69.95 ($91.05 off)
These running shoes are light and springy, with a pinch of extra stability, just in case.
$129.99 $99.99 ($30 off)
If you like your running shoes light and flashy, these are the kicks for you.
But if you see a deal you like here, don't dilly-dally: like the runner you're buying for, these shoes will go fast.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
UP TO 54% OFF
Say goodbye to back pain with the Ultimate Back Pain Bundle with Chirp. The Chirp wheel is easy to use, portable and will allow you to stretch and massage your back anywhere at any time.
$900 $800 (11% OFF)
Equipped with Wi-Fi for precise and convenient temperature control, the Traeger Pro 575 is our pick for the best wood pellet grills you can buy.
$79 $63 (20% OFF)
We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything.
$295 $250 (15% OFF)
Take advantage of this rare chance to get a deal on Away luggage. The Bigger Carry-On is the perfect size for maximizing packing while still being economical with your space.
$98 $74 (25% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY25)
This collab between Todd Snyder and Champion makes for one of the best sweatshirts you can buy, at an excellent price. Plus it comes in a bunch of great colors.
$550 $500 (9% OFF)
Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches.
$249 $170 (32% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's top-tier AirPod earbuds. Hop on this deal before they sell out.
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better.
$200 $130 (35% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.
$789 $592 (25% OFF)
Made famous by Richard Dreyfuss in Jaws, this Alsta is not only great for hunting a killer shark but also pairs its stainless steel bracelet and bezel to be a great everyday watch.
$299 $175 (41% OFF)
This isn't your New Yorker tote bag. Made with durable cotton twill that is abrasion-resistant and water repellent then finished with leather straps and accents, this bag will last a lifetime.
$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)
No kitchen or bar is complete without some crystal whiskey glasses to sip from, especially around the holidays. Buy a set of four glasses and you can get a huge discount.
$1,599 $1,165 (27% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY)
This vegan leather sofa from Albany Park combines a great price with good looks to make a couch that is hard to pass up. Plus, it ships right away.
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
A favorite of Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last.
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands.
$269 $215 (20% OFF)
Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.