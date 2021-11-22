Today's Top Stories
The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Running Shoes

The perfect shoe deals for those who feel the need for speed.

By Will Sabel Courtney
running is one of the best ways to stay fit
PeopleImagesGetty Images

Running shoes make for great gifts for anyone who finds joy in moving quickly under their own power. Of course, modern technology means today's sneakers can cost quite a pretty penny — which is why, when Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start to roll around, it's worth checking out what deals can be found for the fleet of feet.

While it's still early, there are sure to be plenty of deals to be found as we close in on the biggest shopping surge of the year — even in spite of the supply chain issues that dog us here in 2021.

We can't tell you all of the deals that are coming just yet — some companies have shared their plans with us in advance so long as we swear to secrecy — but we can say, for example:

    Adidas Climacool Vento Shoes
    Adidas Climacool Vento Shoes
    adidas.com
    $98.00
    SHOP NOW

    $140 $98 ($42 off)

    What's cooler than being cool? Climacool. These shoes pack breathable mesh up high and vents in the midsole to keep your feet safe from the heat. 

    Adidas FutureNatural Shoes
    Adidas FutureNatural Shoes
    adidas.com
    SHOP NOW

    $120 $84 ($36 off)

    Whether you're running or training, these kicks will keep your feet well-supported and comfortable no matter how hard you punish them. 

    Adidas X900L4 Shoes
    Adidas X900L4 Shoes
    adidas.com
    SHOP NOW

    $140 $98 ($42 off)

    If you're looking for a good shoe for short-to-middle distance runs, look no further. This sneaker's full-length Boost midsole helps return energy for more spring in your step. 

    Saucony Freedom 3 Running Shoe
    Saucony Freedom 3 Running Shoe
    jackrabbit.com
    SHOP NOW

    $149.95 $89.98 ($60 off)

    Freedom ain't a state like Maine or Virginia; it's a great running shoe from Saucony that you can grab for a song right now.

    Saucony Endorphin Pro Running Shoe
    Saucony Endorphin Pro Running Shoe
    jackrabbit.com
    SHOP NOW

    $199.95 $149.95 ($50 off)

    Go pro with these running kicks, which were designed to be good enough for elite runners — but are also great for more casual runners. 

    Adidas Solarglide 3 Running Shoe
    Adidas Solarglide 3 Running Shoe
    jackrabbit.com
    SHOP NOW

    $139.95 $97.98 ($41.97 off)

    They'll call you Smashmouth with these Solarglides on your feet, because these speedy shoes will leave you feeling like you might as well be walking on the sun. 

    Asics GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoe
    Asics GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoe
    jackrabbit.com
    $119.95
    SHOP NOW

    $159.95 $119.95 ($40 off)

    Get to gellin' like Magellan with these kicks, which are great for both casual and competitive runners.

    Saucony Triumph 18 Running Shoe
    Saucony Triumph 18 Running Shoe
    jackrabbit.com
    $74.97
    SHOP NOW

    $149.95 $74.97 ($74.98 off)

    You've got the magic power when it comes to long runs with these Triumphs, which offer more cushioning than other Saucony kicks. 

    Adidas Solarglide 3 Running Shoe
    Adidas Solarglide 3 Running Shoe
    jackrabbit.com
    $97.98
    SHOP NOW

    $139.95 $97.98 ($41.97 off)

    If you're looking for a neutral running shoe that's ideal for everyday running use...well, stop scrolling and click here. 

    New Balance 880V10 Running Shoe
    New Balance 880V10 Running Shoe
    jackrabbit.com
    $88.98
    SHOP NOW

    $129.99 $88.98 ($41.01 off)

    Comfortable, snug foam underneath and a breathable mesh upper combine for a comfortable workhorse sneaker here. 

    Adidas Men's Alphaboost
    Adidas Men's Alphaboost
    dickssportinggoods.com
    SHOP NOW

    $119.99 $89.98 ($30.01 off)

    With its cool design and incredible price, this shoe could be the alpha and omega of your holiday shopping list for the runner in your life. 

    Nike Men's Renew Run Running Shoes
    Nike Men's Renew Run Running Shoes
    dickssportinggoods.com
    SHOP NOW

    $89.99 $48.97 ($41.02 off)

    Renew your run with these kicks, often available in multiple colorways. 

    Nike Joyride Dual Run
    Nike Joyride Dual Run
    nike.com
    SHOP NOW

    $130 $73.97 ($56.03 off)

    Rediscover the joy of running in these Nikes, which come in seven different colors to match your style. 

    SauconyMen's Liberty ISO 2
    SauconyMen's Liberty ISO 2
    saucony.com
    SHOP NOW

    $160 $69.95 ($91.05 off)

    These running shoes are light and springy, with a pinch of extra stability, just in case. 

    Asics Men's GEL-NOOSA TRI 12 Running Shoes
    Asics Men's GEL-NOOSA TRI 12 Running Shoes
    dickssportinggoods.com
    SHOP NOW

    $129.99 $99.99 ($30 off)

    If you like your running shoes light and flashy, these are the kicks for you. 

    But if you see a deal you like here, don't dilly-dally: like the runner you're buying for, these shoes will go fast.

