Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Bookshelf Speaker Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

There are some great deals on bookshelf speakers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from well-known manufacturers like KEF and Klipsch.

By Tucker Bowe
kef q150
KEF

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Your pursuit of great-but-affordable stereo sound has lead you here. And it's a good thing. Because there are some great deals on bookshelf speakers coming up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There even some deals that running right now that you might want to pounce on before they're gone, including a 50-percent-off promotion on the KEF Q150.

ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2
ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2
ELAC amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$349.98 $249.98 ($100.00 off)

The ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 are our pick for the best passive bookshelf speakers that you can buy — and Amazon is currently discounting them by $100. 

THE BEST PASSIVE BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS

KEF LSX Wireless Music System
KEF LSX Wireless Music System
KEF amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$1,249.99 $799.98 ($450.01 off)

The LSX is a powerful pair of active bookshelf speakers with a multitude of connectivity options. It's essentially a smaller and more colorful version of the famed KEF LS50 Wireless.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE KEF LSX

KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers
KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers
KEF amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$599.99 $299.98 ($300.01 off)

The Q150 is an excellent pair bookshelf speakers. They have KEFs's signature Uni-Q driver, are work great as a stereo pair or in a larger home theater system.  

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS

Bowers & Wilkins 606
Bowers & Wilkins 606
crutchfield.com
SHOP NOW

$899.99 $629.99 ($270.00 off) 

The B&W 606 are some of the best-sounding and most dynamic bookshelf speakers you're likely to find. They feature B&W's Continuum cone driver technology, which has been a signature feature of the company's higher-end speakers for years.

READ MORE ABOUT THE B&W 606 BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS

Q Acoustics 3010i
Q Acoustics 3010i
Q Acoustics amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$264.99 $225.24 ($39.75 off)

The Q Acoustics 3010i is the company's most entry-level pair of bookshelf speakers. Amazon is selling them for 15% off. (Deal ends December 4.)

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS UNDER $250

Q Acoustics 3020i
Q Acoustics 3020i
Q Acoustics amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$299.99 $267.74 ($32.25 off)

The Q Acoustics 3020i bookshelf speakers are slightly larger and more powerful versions of the 3010i (above).  These are some of our favorite bookshelf speakers. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE Q ACOUSTICS 3020i

Focal Aria 906
Focal Aria 906
Focal amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$1,499.00 $999.00 ($500 off)

Focal is a high-end French audio company that makes some of the best loudspeakers and headphones that money can buy. These are its entry-level speakers and they've never been cheaper.

READ MORE ABOUT FOCAL HEADPHONES

Klipsch R-51M Bookshelf Speakers
Klipsch R-51M Bookshelf Speakers
Klipsch bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$289.99 $144.99 ($145 off)

The R-51M are the most affordable speakers in Klipsch's high-quality Reference line. Plus they have a cool, retro flair. 

5 EXCELLENT SPEAKER-AND-AMP PAIRINGS

Klipsch R-41M
Klipsch R-41M
Klipsch amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$229.00 $146.22 ($82.78 off)

The Klipsch R-41M are essentially just a smaller, less powerful and cheaper version of the Klipsch R-51M. If you old need to fill a small room with sound, these are the safer bet.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CHEAP AND EXPENSIVE SPEAKERS?

Naturally, not all the great deals on bookshelf speakers are live just yet. But as we creep closer to Black Friday (Friday, November 27), we'll update this deals page accordingly. In the meantime, there are ton of other deals on other gadgets — see below.

Early Black Friday Deals

Mizuno ES21 Golf Club Sale
Mizuno ES21 Golf Club Sale
Mizuno
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY MIZUNO 

Free Shipping with $75+ Order

Right now, Mizuno is offering free shipping with your order of $75 or more. It's the perfect time to pick up the brand's ES21 golf wedges, which build up your effective short game — not just elevating spin, but maintaining it shot for shot.

READ MORE

Made In Chef Knife
Made In Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Parachute Quilt
Parachute Quilt
parachutehome.com
SHOP NOW

$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)

Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

READ OUR CARBON STEEL PRIMER

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

Related Stories
How to Turn Your Smart Speakers Into a Stereo Pair
The iPhone 12 Mini Is As Terrific As It Is Tiny


This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
