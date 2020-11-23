Today's Top Stories
1
Black Friday 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals
2
Should You Buy Hoka's Strange New Hiking Boot?
3
The Best Watches to Gift Yourself
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Assorted Fitness Gear Deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

From medicine balls to resistance bands, we've got you covered.

By Will Sabel Courtney
let's get to those goals
MikoletteGetty Images

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

As you might have seen, there are plenty of brand- and category-specific Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales out there to pay attention to. But this holiday shopping season packs so many deals, there's no way we could make a roundup for each of those individually. So we've pulled together a few deals that, while they don't necessarily fit into any of the others, are still worth taking a look at.

Rhone, for example, is offering 30% off sitewide — seriously, on everything — right now; Under Armour has a 25% off sale on fleece gear; Western Rise is offering 25% off all sorts of solid apparel; and, of course, Amazon has their own massive BF / CM sale going on.

G Gradual 7" Workout Shorts
G Gradual 7" Workout Shorts
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$16.99 $14.44 ($2.55 off)

A basic set of workout shorts for all sorts of occasions. Well, at least ones where you're exercising.

Western Rise Merino Athletic Socks
Western Rise Merino Athletic Socks
westernrise.com
SHOP NOW

$19 $15.20 ($3.80 off)

There's not a one of us that can't use a good pair of warm, comfortable socks.  

The Original Body Roller Foam Roller
The Original Body Roller Foam Roller
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$16.99 $15.28 ($1.71 off)

Roll out those knots and aches with this simple foam roller. 

Lululemon License To Train Boxer
Lululemon License To Train Boxer
lululemon.com
$7.00
SHOP NOW

$38.00 $24.00 ($14 off)

Don't skimp on the one piece of apparel that's closer to you than any other. A great pair of exercise boxers just might take your fitness game to new levels.

Puma Contrast Pants
Puma Contrast Pants
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $24 ($16 off)

Casual wear is in this year. This jacket works well for both trips to the store and runs around the block.

Whatafit 11-Piece Resistance Band Set
Whatafit 11-Piece Resistance Band Set
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$29.99 $25.49 ($4.50 off)

Resistance isn't futile when you have a solid set of exercise bands; it's a great way to build strength. 

Puma Contrast Jacket
Puma Contrast Jacket
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $34.52 ($25.48 off)

Casual wear is in this year. This jacket also works well for both trips to the store and runs around the block.

Champion Sports RPX16 Rhino Promax Slam Ball
Champion Sports RPX16 Rhino Promax Slam Ball
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$54.19 $39.84 ($14.35 off)

Looking to pump up your routine with a new medicine ball? This non-slip beauty has you covered. (Other sizes available as well.)

Rhone Compression Tights
Rhone Compression Tights
rhone.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $47.00 ($21 off)

These tights not only look like something Bruce Wayne would wear, they also keep your muscles warm and supported.

UA Rival Fleece AMP Hoodie
UA Rival Fleece AMP Hoodie
underarmour.co
SHOP NOW

$65.00 $48.75 ($16.75 off)

Toast up with this dynamic Under Armour sweatshirt. 

Nike Zoom Freak 1
Nike Zoom Freak 1
nike.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $67.97 ($52.03)

Le freak, c'est chic. At least, that's what people will say when they see these cool basketball shoes.

BOSU 65 cm Balance Trainer
BOSU 65 cm Balance Trainer
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$119.99 $99.99 ($20 off)

Strengthen your core with some time on this blue beauty. 

Stamina InMotion E1000 Elliptical Trainer
Stamina InMotion E1000 Elliptical Trainer
Stamina dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$199.99 $119.99 ($80 off)

No room for a big exercise machine in the house? Try this compact elliptical instead. 

Adidas Primeblue Ultraboost 20
Adidas Primeblue Ultraboost 20
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $144 ($36 off)

Hit the ultraboost on your daily run with this innovative running shoe. 

TRYA Indoor Exercise Bike
TRYA Indoor Exercise Bike
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$219.99 $186.97 ($33.02)

It may not have the bells and whistles of a Peloton, but this basic stationary bike will get your legs moving and heart pumping.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7610 Motorized Folding Treadmill
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7610 Motorized Folding Treadmill
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$429.99 $304.99 ($125 off

)If you're not able to make it to the gym but can't run outside, a folding treadmill could be a lifesaver this winter.

Teeter FitSpine FT-1 Inversion Table
Teeter FitSpine FT-1 Inversion Table
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $399.99 ($150 off)

Go inverted like Maverick and Goose in their 4g vertical dive with that MiG-28 and stretch your back out right. 

Horizon Fitness EX59 Elliptical
Horizon Fitness EX59 Elliptical
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$999.99 $649.99 ($350 off)

An elliptical works out more of the body than a treadmill, and it's easier on the knees to boot. 

Stamina Elite Total Body Recumbent Exercise Bike
Stamina Elite Total Body Recumbent Exercise Bike
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$1,199.99 $799.99 ($300 off)

Work out both sets of limbs at once with this all-encompassing exercise machine. 

ProForm Carbon C10 Smart Bike
ProForm Carbon C10 Smart Bike
dickksportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$1.999.99 $999.99 ($1,000 off)

Upgrade your home spinning game with this stellar bargain. 

NordicTrack RW900 Rower
NordicTrack RW900 Rower
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$1,999.99 $1,599.99 ($400 off)

Row, row, row your way to better health. 

There's more than that, of course. Adidas has a big Black Friday sale going on, and you can save 30% by buying a pair of shoes and using the code GETSHOES at checkout; Reebok has ample sales to be found right now; so does Nike. No matter how you cut it, there are a ton of great fitness deals to be found out there.

Early Black Friday Deals

Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY BACKCOUNTRY

Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.

READ MORE

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Rhodes Huxley Boot
Rhodes Huxley Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Western Rise AT Slim Pant
Western Rise AT Slim Pant
westernrise.com
SHOP NOW

$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE 

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $78 ($20 off)

Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)

With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR POUR OVER COFFEE

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Autonomous Kinn Chair
Autonomous Kinn Chair
autonomous.com
SHOP NOW

$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)

Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Related Stories
The 12 Best Gym Shorts for Every Workout
The 18 Best Running Shoes Available Right Now
The 10 Best Yoga Mats for 2020
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals Online Right Now
The Best Technical Jacket Deals for Black Friday
The Best Outdoor Odds and Ends Black Friday Deals
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Home Fitness Deals of Black Friday
REI Is Closed on Black Friday but Has a Sale Now
Black Friday Deals on Camping and Hiking Gear
The Best Workout Clothing Black Friday Deals
The Best Black Friday Deals on New Balance Shoes
The Best 4K and OLED TV Deals for Black Friday
The Best Deals on Sonos Speakers for Black Friday
The Best Black Friday Deals on Soundbars