Black Friday Is the Best Time to Pick Up New Gear for Camping and Hiking

We're on the eve of winter, and you're probably not thinking about camping and hiking. You should be, though, because Black Friday and the days leading up to it are one of the best times to score a deal on everything you need to go out into the hills with a pair of hiking boots or a tent. We're talking hiking boots, headlamps, backpacks — the works.
$30 $18 (40% off)
Yeti is known for its coolers, but don't shrug its awesome insulated water bottles.
$899 $764 (15% off)
Oru Kayak's folding boats have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't score a rare deal on one of them like its smallest, the 9'6" Inlet. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.
$250 $187 (25% off)
No firepit, no problem with BioLite's portable, smokeless hot box. It can charge your phone while it's ablaze and it makes a great grill too.
$95 $71 (25% off)
It may not look like a flask, and it may not look like it has space for nine ounces of drink plus two shot glasses, a bottle opener, a flashlight and a compass, but it is, and it does.
$250 $188 (25% off)
The award-winning backpacking tent is fit for two and has a rainfly that rolls up for stargazing.
$520 $390 (25% off)
Stuffed with 850-fill down, the Phantom is super warm but still manages to pack down small.
$350 $245 (30% off)
If you're down with camo and hunter orange then you can snag OtterBox's ice vault for a cool $105 off.
$180 $135 (25% off)
Danner's Trail 2650 is a lightweight hiking boot that provides enough support for the trail but not so much that you can't wear it around town too.
$160 $120 (25% off)
If you prefer to hike in trail running shoes, Salomon's Sense Ride is a great option with its quick lace system, Gore-Tex liner and plenty of support.
$199 $149 (25% off)
Rumpl's puffy blanket is made of the same stuff as a sleeping bag but won't look strange on the sofa at home after the camping trip is over.
$350 $315 (10% off)
Photographers who hike won't find a more compact tripod than Peak Design's, which is small enough to fit in a backpack's water bottle holder.
$220 $165 (25% off)
It's not small enough for backpacking, but you won't find a more comfortable camp chair.
$100 $75 (25% off)
Living in the woods is no excuse for being dirty.
$20 $14 (30% off)
Merino wool makes these hiking socks both soft and stink-resistant.
$430 $322 (25% off)
Nemo's Dagger is a mid-sized tent that's lightweight enough to take backpacking and spacious enough for more casual camping.
$50 $40 (20% off)
The Storm 375 is waterproof and has multiple light modes for whatever adventure you take it on.
$120 $90 (25% off)
The Talon is lightweight at roughly one and a half pounds but is packed with features including hydration reservoir compatibility, water bottle pockets and a helmet fastener.
$110 $55 (50% off)
Minimalist backpacks for day hikes don't come with as much innovative tech as the Chimera, which has a unique self-adjusting feature and pockets in all the right places.
$180 $135 (25% off)
They're lightweight thanks to a carbon fiber construction, and have comfy non-slip cork grips.
$120 $90 (25% off)
If the trails you walk frequently include sidewalks, this approach shoe and its slip-on capabilities won't let you down.
$25 $19 (25% off)
All of CamelBak's bottles are 25 percent off right now, but the sleeper is this excellent and simple insulated camping mug. Use the code HOLIDAY25 at checkout to get the discount.
$198 $64 (68% off)
You may not have heard of Gap's soon-to-be-closed activewear brand, Hill City. If any one item proves it has real apparel design chops, it's this technical rain jacket. (The full discount will show up at checkout.)
$55 $39 (30% off)
The best thing about arriving at camp is the pair of comfy shoes you get to slip into, and the Traction Mule uses the same tech as your favorite insulated jacket.
$110 $77 (30% off)
Sleeping beneath the stars doesn't have to be uncomfortable, and it certainly isn't with a 2.5-inch thick sleeping pad.
$45 $34 (25% off)
Right now, one of the most popular ultralight backpacking stoves is also one of the most affordable.
There's a lot more available than these, so if you don't see anything you like here, be sure to check the sale sections at Backcountry and REI.
Early Black Friday Deals
Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)
The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.
$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)
One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.
$98 $78 ($20 off)
Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)
With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)
Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.