Black Friday Is the Best Time to Pick Up New Gear for Camping and Hiking

Save on everything from a headlamp to a tent.

By Tanner Bowden
a man running on a rock ledge
Viscaya Wagner

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

We're on the eve of winter, and you're probably not thinking about camping and hiking. You should be, though, because Black Friday and the days leading up to it are one of the best times to score a deal on everything you need to go out into the hills with a pair of hiking boots or a tent. We're talking hiking boots, headlamps, backpacks — the works.

Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
YETI mountainsteals.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $18 (40% off)

Yeti is known for its coolers, but don't shrug its awesome insulated water bottles.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak orukayak.com
SHOP NOW

$899 $764 (15% off)

Oru Kayak's folding boats have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't score a rare deal on one of them like its smallest, the 9'6" Inlet. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

BioLite FirePit
BioLite FirePit
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $187 (25% off)

No firepit, no problem with BioLite's portable, smokeless hot box. It can charge your phone while it's ablaze and it makes a great grill too.

VSSL Flask
VSSL Flask
VSSL vsslgear.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $71 (25% off)

It may not look like a flask, and it may not look like it has space for nine ounces of drink plus two shot glasses, a bottle opener, a flashlight and a compass, but it is, and it does.

Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent
Mountain Hardwear mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $188 (25% off)

The award-winning backpacking tent is fit for two and has a rainfly that rolls up for stargazing.

Mountain Hardwear Phantom 15F/-9C Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear Phantom 15F/-9C Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$520 $390 (25% off)

Stuffed with 850-fill down, the Phantom is super warm but still manages to pack down small.

OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler
OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler
OtterBox otterbox.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $245 (30% off)

If you're down with camo and hunter orange then you can snag OtterBox's ice vault for a cool $105 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS

Danner Trail 2650 Mid GTX
Danner Trail 2650 Mid GTX
Danner rei.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $135 (25% off)

Danner's Trail 2650 is a lightweight hiking boot that provides enough support for the trail but not so much that you can't wear it around town too.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Salomon Sense Ride 3 GTX
Salomon Sense Ride 3 GTX
Salomon salomon.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $120 (25% off)

If you prefer to hike in trail running shoes, Salomon's Sense Ride is a great option with its quick lace system, Gore-Tex liner and plenty of support.

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl rumpl.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $149 (25% off)

Rumpl's puffy blanket is made of the same stuff as a sleeping bag but won't look strange on the sofa at home after the camping trip is over.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Peak Design Travel Tripod
Peak Design Travel Tripod
Peak Design peakdesign.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $315 (10% off)

Photographers who hike won't find a more compact tripod than Peak Design's, which is small enough to fit in a backpack's water bottle holder.

Nemo Equipment Stargaze Luxury Recliner
Nemo Equipment Stargaze Luxury Recliner
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $165 (25% off)

It's not small enough for backpacking, but you won't find a more comfortable camp chair.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Nemo Equipment Helio Pressure Shower
Nemo Equipment Helio Pressure Shower
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $75 (25% off)

Living in the woods is no excuse for being dirty.

Smartwool Hike Medium Crew Sock
Smartwool Hike Medium Crew Sock
Smartwool backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$20 $14 (30% off)

Merino wool makes these hiking socks both soft and stink-resistant.

Nemo Equipment Dagger 2-Person Tent
Nemo Equipment Dagger 2-Person Tent
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$430 $322 (25% off)

Nemo's Dagger is a mid-sized tent that's lightweight enough to take backpacking and spacious enough for more casual camping.

Black Diamond Storm 375 Headlamp
Black Diamond Storm 375 Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $40 (20% off)

The Storm 375 is waterproof and has multiple light modes for whatever adventure you take it on.

Osprey Talon 22L
Osprey Talon 22L
Osprey backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

The Talon is lightweight at roughly one and a half pounds but is packed with features including hydration reservoir compatibility, water bottle pockets and a helmet fastener.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HIKING DAYPACKS

The North Face Chimera 24 Backpack
The North Face Chimera 24 Backpack
The North Face thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $55 (50% off)

Minimalist backpacks for day hikes don't come with as much innovative tech as the Chimera, which has a unique self-adjusting feature and pockets in all the right places. 

Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles
Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles
Black Diamond backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $135 (25% off)

They're lightweight thanks to a carbon fiber construction, and have comfy non-slip cork grips.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST TREKKING POLES

Black Diamond Session Approach Shoes
Black Diamond Session Approach Shoes
Black Diamond blackdiamondequipment.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

If the trails you walk frequently include sidewalks, this approach shoe and its slip-on capabilities won't let you down.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST APPROACH SHOES

CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Camp Mug
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Camp Mug
CamelBak camelbak.com
SHOP NOW

$25 $19 (25% off)

All of CamelBak's bottles are 25 percent off right now, but the sleeper is this excellent and simple insulated camping mug. Use the code HOLIDAY25 at checkout to get the discount.

Hill City Waterproof Hooded Shell
Hill City Waterproof Hooded Shell
Hill City hillcity.com
SHOP NOW

$198 $64 (68% off)

You may not have heard of Gap's soon-to-be-closed activewear brand, Hill City. If any one item proves it has real apparel design chops, it's this technical rain jacket. (The full discount will show up at checkout.)

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Mule V
The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Mule V
The North Face thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $39 (30% off)

The best thing about arriving at camp is the pair of comfy shoes you get to slip into, and the Traction Mule uses the same tech as your favorite insulated jacket.

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Voyager Sleeping Pad
Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Voyager Sleeping Pad
Therm-a-Rest avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $77 (30% off)

Sleeping beneath the stars doesn't have to be uncomfortable, and it certainly isn't with a 2.5-inch thick sleeping pad.

MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove
MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove
MSR avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $34 (25% off)

Right now, one of the most popular ultralight backpacking stoves is also one of the most affordable.

There's a lot more available than these, so if you don't see anything you like here, be sure to check the sale sections at Backcountry and REI. We'll keep updating this page as we find more of our favorite items to hit the trail with.

Early Black Friday Deals

Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY BACKCOUNTRY

Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.

READ MORE

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Rhodes Huxley Boot
Rhodes Huxley Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Western Rise AT Slim Pant
Western Rise AT Slim Pant
westernrise.com
SHOP NOW

$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE 

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $78 ($20 off)

Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)

With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR POUR OVER COFFEE

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Autonomous Kinn Chair
Autonomous Kinn Chair
autonomous.com
SHOP NOW

$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)

Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

