Act Fast and Save 50% at Dick's Sporting Goods for Early Holiday Shopping

America's largest sporting goods retailer has a ton of outdoors gear on sale to kick off the holiday season.

By Will Porter and Tyler Duffy
nike shoes
Nike

Dick’s Sporting Goods is America’s largest sports equipment retailer. Whether you’re looking for outdoor gear, camping gear, hunting and fishing equipment, soccer cleats for your son, a yoga mat or some form of attire expressing support for the local NFL franchise, Dick’s has you covered. (And, yes, they know their name sounds funny and leaned right into it on social media)

Dick’s has a smorgasbord of items marked down to kick off the holiday shopping season. And, through midnight on October 12, you can get up to 50% off select styles. Here are some great deals to jump on.

Dick's
Air Zoom Pegasus 39
Nike dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW
Dick's
25L Classic Laptop Backpack
Carhartt dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW
Dick's
Waffle One
Nike dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

In addition to the deals on Nike and Carhartt you see above, you'll find deals on a ton of outdoor equipment, sporting goods, fitness gear and more.

SAVE NOW

$190 $133 (30% OFF)

Do you want to run faster, for longer, more comfortably and with less pain? You might want to try Adidas' flagship running shoes, heralded as one of the best pairs around... which also happen to be discounted quite nicely.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus e-Bike
Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus e-Bike
Rad Power Bikes radpowerbikes.com
SAVE NOW

$1,999 $1,299 (35% OFF)

The bike that started it all, now in its sixth generation, the RadRover 6 is perfect for commuting, light trail riding, inclement weather, etc. It also travels up to 45 (or more) miles per charge and can haul 245 lbs. They don't get better than this, and that was before it was $600 off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST E-BIKES

All-Clad Copper Core 7-Piece Cookware Set
All-Clad Copper Core 7-Piece Cookware Set
All-Clad homeandcooksales.com
SAVE NOW

$1,350 $750 (44% OFF)

An absurd value at over $600 off, this top-of-the-line cookware set — which has a copper core for even heating throughout — is one of the best you can buy and wouldn't even be out of place in a five-star restaurant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE YOU CAN BUY

Nike Metcon 7 AMP Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 7 AMP Training Shoes
Nike nike.com
SAVE NOW

$140 $108 (22% OFF)

Arguably the sneaker giant's best weightlifting shoe, this colorful take on the Metcon 7 AMP has a stable base that even powerlifters will love, but the React foam will also keep you nimble if you want to integrate a bit of HIIT or cardio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer
KitchenAid target.com
SAVE NOW

$450 $300 (33% OFF)

A must-have for bakers of all skill levels, KitchenAid has set the standard when it comes to mixers — and they rarely go on sale for this much off (and when they do, they sell out quickly).

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0
Solo Stove solostove.com
SAVE NOW

$505 $300 (41% OFF)

Solo Stove's unbeatable portable fire pits now come in a bevy of gorgeous colorways (previously, they were only steel). What's even better is that those colors (and the standard steel versions) are discounted by a whopping 40 percent.

READ OUR SOLO STOVE FIRE PIT 2.0 REVIEW

J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $179 (40% OFF W/ CODE SHOPFALL)

Combining the styling of old-school alpiner boots with modern technologies — like a sturdy, grippy Vibram outsole — and you've got yourself a pair of gorgeous, capable boots from one of the best names in the menswear game.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS

Lululemon Studio Mirror Pro
Lululemon Studio Mirror Pro
mirror.co
SAVE NOW

$1,945 $1,245 (36% OFF)

This workout mirror essentially brings a full-service gym to your home, allowing you to join live fitness classes and even participate in personal training. And when not in use, it doubles as a full-length mirror.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Philips Norelco Beard Grooming Kit
Philips Norelco Beard Grooming Kit
SAVE NOW

$100 $60 (40% OFF)

With blades made of alloy steel that are self-sharpening, this excellent beard trimmer and its 18 accessories will give you a clean shave every time — and do so for a long time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $78 (20% OFF)

Known for its ultra soft activewear, Vuori's joggers can easily go from a gym workout to running errands to meeting up with friends. They're lightweight, moisture-wicking and the extra zipper pocket is a game changer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGERS FOR MEN

Refurbished First-Generation Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete
Refurbished First-Generation Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete
dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $430 (14% OFF)

A combo hair dryer and styler with six attachments backed by Dyson technology, the Airwrap can rarely be found at a discount — in fact, it's often sold out. And it makes a great gift (hint, hint).

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HAIR DRYERS

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$1,100 $900 (18% OFF)

The bigger, badder brother of one of our favorite espresso machines on the market, this one makes getting that morning cup of joe even easier with pre-programmable brews, precision temperature control and you can get up to 24 bags of coffee with purchase.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ESPRESSO MACHINES UNDER $1,000

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

One of the best insulated jackets you can buy, period, this Patagonia staple is super lightweight but will also keep you as toasty warm as jackets twice its thickness.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $30 (40% OFF)

One of our favorite Bluetooth portable speakers, this little giant offers some surprisingly booming sound in a tiny package that's also waterproof, dustproof and just damn tough.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set
Lodge amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $79 (41% OFF)

Including two sizes of skillets, a flat pan and a dutch oven with a cover, this cast-iron set is loaded with essential kitchen must-haves — and it comes from perhaps the most trusted, longest-running brand in cast iron to boot.

READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON

Specialized Rockhopper 29 Trail Bike
Specialized Rockhopper 29 Trail Bike
Specialized specialized.com
SAVE NOW

$650 $455 (30% OFF)

An outstanding entry-level bike from one of the best cycling brands on the market, this trail two-wheeler is ideal for those looking to start mountain biking, and we've never seen it wil such a great price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MOUNTAIN BIKES

