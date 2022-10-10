Act Fast and Save 50% at Dick's Sporting Goods for Early Holiday Shopping

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is America’s largest sports equipment retailer. Whether you’re looking for outdoor gear, camping gear, hunting and fishing equipment, soccer cleats for your son, a yoga mat or some form of attire expressing support for the local NFL franchise, Dick’s has you covered. (And, yes, they know their name sounds funny and leaned right into it on social media)
Dick’s has a smorgasbord of items marked down to kick off the holiday shopping season. And, through midnight on October 12, you can get up to 50% off select styles. Here are some great deals to jump on.
In addition to the deals on Nike and Carhartt you see above, you'll find deals on a ton of outdoor equipment, sporting goods, fitness gear and more.
$190 $133 (30% OFF)
Do you want to run faster, for longer, more comfortably and with less pain? You might want to try Adidas' flagship running shoes, heralded as one of the best pairs around... which also happen to be discounted quite nicely.
$1,999 $1,299 (35% OFF)
The bike that started it all, now in its sixth generation, the RadRover 6 is perfect for commuting, light trail riding, inclement weather, etc. It also travels up to 45 (or more) miles per charge and can haul 245 lbs. They don't get better than this, and that was before it was $600 off.
$1,350 $750 (44% OFF)
An absurd value at over $600 off, this top-of-the-line cookware set — which has a copper core for even heating throughout — is one of the best you can buy and wouldn't even be out of place in a five-star restaurant.
$140 $108 (22% OFF)
Arguably the sneaker giant's best weightlifting shoe, this colorful take on the Metcon 7 AMP has a stable base that even powerlifters will love, but the React foam will also keep you nimble if you want to integrate a bit of HIIT or cardio.
$450 $300 (33% OFF)
A must-have for bakers of all skill levels, KitchenAid has set the standard when it comes to mixers — and they rarely go on sale for this much off (and when they do, they sell out quickly).
$505 $300 (41% OFF)
Solo Stove's unbeatable portable fire pits now come in a bevy of gorgeous colorways (previously, they were only steel). What's even better is that those colors (and the standard steel versions) are discounted by a whopping 40 percent.
$298 $179 (40% OFF W/ CODE SHOPFALL)
Combining the styling of old-school alpiner boots with modern technologies — like a sturdy, grippy Vibram outsole — and you've got yourself a pair of gorgeous, capable boots from one of the best names in the menswear game.
This workout mirror essentially brings a full-service gym to your home, allowing you to join live fitness classes and even participate in personal training. And when not in use, it doubles as a full-length mirror.
$100 $60 (40% OFF)
With blades made of alloy steel that are self-sharpening, this excellent beard trimmer and its 18 accessories will give you a clean shave every time — and do so for a long time.
$98 $78 (20% OFF)
Known for its ultra soft activewear, Vuori's joggers can easily go from a gym workout to running errands to meeting up with friends. They're lightweight, moisture-wicking and the extra zipper pocket is a game changer.
$500 $430 (14% OFF)
A combo hair dryer and styler with six attachments backed by Dyson technology, the Airwrap can rarely be found at a discount — in fact, it's often sold out. And it makes a great gift (hint, hint).
$1,100 $900 (18% OFF)
The bigger, badder brother of one of our favorite espresso machines on the market, this one makes getting that morning cup of joe even easier with pre-programmable brews, precision temperature control and you can get up to 24 bags of coffee with purchase.
$199 $149 (25% OFF)
One of the best insulated jackets you can buy, period, this Patagonia staple is super lightweight but will also keep you as toasty warm as jackets twice its thickness.
$50 $30 (40% OFF)
One of our favorite Bluetooth portable speakers, this little giant offers some surprisingly booming sound in a tiny package that's also waterproof, dustproof and just damn tough.
$135 $79 (41% OFF)
Including two sizes of skillets, a flat pan and a dutch oven with a cover, this cast-iron set is loaded with essential kitchen must-haves — and it comes from perhaps the most trusted, longest-running brand in cast iron to boot.
$650 $455 (30% OFF)
An outstanding entry-level bike from one of the best cycling brands on the market, this trail two-wheeler is ideal for those looking to start mountain biking, and we've never seen it wil such a great price.