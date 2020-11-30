Today's Top Stories
The Best Cyber Monday Deals at J.Crew

Sweaters, chinos, jackets and more, from the iconic American retailer.

By Gerald Ortiz
jacket
J.Crew

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

J.Crew is an icon of classic American style and you can catch some serious discounts for Cyber Monday. Whether you're in need of a tailored suit, a pair of sneakers or a cozy sweater, J.Crew's got the goods for 50 percent off (plus an extra 10 percent on that).

Wallace & Barnes Sherpa Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Sherpa Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Wallace & Barnes jcrew.com
$158 $71 ($87 off)

Toasty fleece to keep you alive and well through winter.

J.Crew Double-knit Pullover Hoodie
J.Crew Double-knit Pullover Hoodie
J.Crew jcrew.com
$70 $32 ($38 off)

Twice the hoodie at half the price basically means you're getting like four hoodies for one.

J.Crew Stretch Corduroy Overshirt
J.Crew Stretch Corduroy Overshirt
J.Crew jcrew.com
$90 $41 ($49 off)

One of our favorite cord shirts of the season.

J.Crew Fair Isle Socks
J.Crew Fair Isle Socks
J.Crew jcrew.com
$25.00
$25 $12 ($13 off)

'Tis the season for wintry socks.

J.Crew Micro Fleece Half-Zip Pullover
J.Crew Micro Fleece Half-Zip Pullover
J.Crew jcrew.com
$148 $67 ($81 off)
Who says your sweatshirt has to be boring.

Wallace & Barnes Sherpa Fleece Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Sherpa Fleece Jacket
J.Crew jcrew.com
$198 $89 ($109 off)
All the fleece you need.

If you're bad at math, just know that that's a ridiculous discount.

Best of Black Friday

Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
oldnavy.com
$12.50 $6.25 (50% off)

You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.

NEMO Equipment Inc. Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair
NEMO Equipment Inc. Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair
backcountry.com
$220 $154 (30% off)

The Barcalounger of camping chairs at one of the lowest prices ever. Hello outdoor social-distancing.

Sonos One
Sonos One
sonos.com
$199 $149 ($50 off)

Score $50 off one of Sonos' most popular speaker. At this price, grab two while you're at it.

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
$299 $165 (45% off)

The Micro Puff Hoody is the lightest and most packable jacket the company has ever made, but doesn’t sacrifice warmth.

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
amazon.com
$45 $20 (56% off)

Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
amazon.com
$140 $69 (51% off)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Watch Strap
Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Watch Strap
crownandbuckle.com
$34 $30.60 (10% off)

One of our team’s favorite watch straps, Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO is incredibly comfortable and comes in multiple colors and sizes.

Coop Home Eden Pillow
Coop Home Eden Pillow
coophomegoods.com
$70 $56 (20% off w/code SWEETDREAMS)

The best pillow for every sleepy head.

Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
hydroflask.com
$50 $37 (25% off)

Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
$148 $104 (30% off )

Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. 

M-cro Deluxe Kickboard Scooter
M-cro Deluxe Kickboard Scooter
amazon.com
$159 $128 (20% off w/coupon at checkout)

If you're feeling cooped up, you can bet your kids (or any kids you know) are too. Do them and yourself a favor and be a holiday hero with this tricked-out scooter.

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
aloyoga.com
$100 $80 (20% off)

This roomy mat is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and formaldehyde-free with excellent cushioning for joint support. Get started on your New Year's resolutions now.

VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
nordstromrack.com
$60 $30 (50% off)

Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.

Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
amazon.com
$80 $60 (25% off)

Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers. 

Snowe Set of 4 Porcelain Mugs
Snowe Set of 4 Porcelain Mugs
snowehome.com
$45 $36 (20% off)

Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
revzilla.com
$850 $570 (33% off)

This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection

Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
taylorstitch.com
$248 $174 (30% off)

Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 30% off for a limited time.

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror.co
$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)

Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
amazon.com
$149.99
$230 $150 (35% off)

One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.

Made In Chef Knife
Made In Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
bowflex.com
$179.00
$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)

With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
$737.00 $353 (52% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

Parachute Quilt
Parachute Quilt
parachutehome.com
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
lecreuset.com
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
$199.00 $139.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. With all colors on sale, the Nano Puff at 30 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
$259.00 $207.20 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
madeincookware.com
$175.00 $139.00 (21% off)

Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

Kammok Roo Double Hammock
Kammok Roo Double Hammock
kammok.com
$79 $52 (35% off)

Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

Garrett Leight Brooks Sunglasses
Garrett Leight Brooks Sunglasses
garrettleight.com
$360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)

Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
$168.00 $97 (30% off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 30% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

types of wool
The 18 Best Beanies to Buy Now
10 (Yes, 10) Types of Wool You Need to Know
