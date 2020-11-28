The Best Deals from Nordstrom for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Take advantage of the holiday season to nab well-made essentials at deep discounts from Nordstrom. Everything from Sperry's to slim-fit chinos to classic white dress shirts and more is on sale. Here are a few of our favorites:

Sperry Gold Cup Moccasin Slipper nordstrom.com $110.00 $44.95 ($65.05 Off) Are you an American? Then you need a pair of Sperry's. Don't argue. New Ballard Trim Fit Flat Front Chino Pants nordstrom.com $59.50 $29.75 ($29.75 Off) Available in five colors, these slim-fit chinos will keep you looking sharp.

Nordstrom Trim Fit Non-Iron Stretch Dress Shirt nordstrom.com $69.50 $24.97 ($34.53 Off) Because no one would choose to have to iron a dress shirt. Adidas Ultraboost x Clima Running Shoe nordstrom.com $199.95 $99.98 ($99.97 Off) Could you imagine a more comfy-looking, moisture-wicking sneaker? We thought not. Officine Générale Achille Bomber Jacket nordstrom.com $650.00 $260.00 ($390.00 Off) Is there anything cooler that an all-black bomber jacket? Bonobos Slim Fit Floral Dress Shirt nordstrom.com $128.00 $49.97 ($78.03 Off) Because real men wear floral.

