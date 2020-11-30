Don't Miss These Sick Cyber Monday Deals at Bonobos

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.



Tons of great deals are underway at Bonobos for Cyber Monday. From dressy work pants and slick suit jackets to casual jeans and bombers, whatever your wardrobe might be lacking can be found at serious discounts right now. The dark camel Italian wool topcoat is particularly tempting at $278 (down from $298), but see more notable items below or browse all the Cyber Monday deals here. Certain items are further discounted w/ the promo code SLEIGHFUL.

Bonobos Stretch Italian Wool Topcoat bonobos.com SHOP NOW $498.00 $278.00 ($220.00 off) Just a warm wool topcoat and absolutely the look you want this winter. (Also in Charcoal Herringbone) Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Suit Jacket bonobos.com SHOP NOW $400.00 $150.00 ($250.00 off) An absolutely sharp-looking suit jacket in Italian wool and a not-boring color. Use promo code SLEIGHFUL Bonobos Travel Jeans bonobos.com SHOP NOW $98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off) A little bit of stretch and a lot of color, size and fit options make these jeans a solid choice. Bonobos Rugby Polo bonobos.com SHOP NOW $78.00 $29.00 ($49.00 off) A rugby shirt is a great-looking way to top off winter layering. A great deal w/ code SLEIGHFUL Bonobos Italian Performance Suit bonobos.com SHOP NOW $750.00 $348.00 ($402.00 off) This is a great deal on a full suit, which you'll need for non-Zoom meetings soon enough. Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos bonobos.com SHOP NOW $98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off) You need another pair of chinos, and you can find the right ones here for over 50% off. Bonobos Boulevard Bomber Jacket bonobos.com SHOP NOW $168.00 $48.00 ($120.00 off) Bombers never go out of style, and this one's deeply discounted in blue and black versions. Bonobos Flannel Shirt bonobos.com SHOP NOW $88.00 $35.00 ($53.00 off) This flannel shirt is so versatile it's ridiculous, and so is the deal w/ promo code SLEIGHFUL Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants bonobos.com SHOP NOW $98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off) Great daily dress pants available in a range of versions and sizes.

