The Best Cyber Monday Deals at Filson

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

If you shop at Filson now through Cyber Monday, the respected outdoor brand will give you a substantial gift card to use in the future. If you spend $250, you’ll get a $50 code to use in the future, and if you spend $500, you’ll get a $150 code. This codes can be used online or at any Filson retail store from December 3 until December 21.



The Seattle-based brand has been outfitting loggers, hunters and all forms of rugged outdoorsmen for over 120 years, and its products are backed by a lifetime guarantee. Shop waxed-canvas outerwear, wool cruiser jackets, heavy canvas bags and more — and be sure to check back here on Black Friday to see exclusive one-day deals on Filson products.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io