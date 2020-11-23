Today's Top Stories
The Best Home Fitness Equipment Deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Upgrade that home gym with these bargains.

By Will Sabel Courtney
young man doing lunges with dumbbells in gym in garage
Thomas BarwickGetty Images

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

For many of us, 2020 has become the year we got serious about home fitness. With gyms closed or at limited capacity and the weather often unsuited for outdoor activities, working out at home has become the best way to stay healthy and in shape. Luckily for us, this year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales bonanza has plenty of opportunities to grab bargains on home exercise gear.

Dick's Sporting Goods, for example, is offering deals on all sorts of equipment great for working out at home. Amazon, meanwhile, is serving up deals on everything from foam rollers to exercise bikes. Adidas has a mighty sale on all sorts of products that could spice up your home exercise routine, as well.

Adidas Alphaskin Tie Headband
Adidas Alphaskin Tie Headband
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$10 $7 ($3 off)

Long hair, don't care. That's what you'll be saying with your luscious locks bound up in this stretchy, moisture-proof headband.

Swiftwick MAXUS Zero Tab
Swiftwick MAXUS Zero Tab
swiftwick.com
SHOP NOW

$14.99 $11.24 ($3.75 off)

Even if you're working out at home, you need a great pair of exercise socks. These Swiftwicks will keep your soles comfy while letting the heat of your hot hot feet escape. 

The Original Body Roller Foam Roller
The Original Body Roller Foam Roller
Body Roller amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$16.99 $15.28 ($1.71 off) 

Roll out those knots and aches with this simple foam roller.

Gaiam Yoga Mat
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Gaiam amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$29.99 $23.99 ($6 off) 

Gaiam's premium mat is lightweight, extra-thick — and affordable, making it perfect for home exercise use.

Hill City Everyday Train Tee
Hill City Everyday Train Tee
Hill City hillcity.gap.com
SHOP NOW

$48 $24 (50% off)

You simply won't find a better deal on a premium tee for any kind of workout. The discount will show up once you drop this in your cart.

Hill City 8'' X-Purpose Short
Hill City 8'' X-Purpose Short
Hill City hillcity.gap.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $24 (65% off)

Yes, you should still have high-quality activewear to work out in in your living room. These shorts will do the trick, whether you're knocking out a HIIT routine or pounding the treadmill. The discount will show up once you drop this in your cart.

Whatafit Resistance Bands Set (11 pieces)
Whatafit Resistance Bands Set (11 pieces)
Whatafit amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$29.99 $25.49 ($4.50 off) 

Resistance bands are a great way to build strength at home.

Champion Sports Medicine Ball (14 lbs)
Champion Sports Medicine Ball (14 lbs)
Champion amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$54.19 $39.84 ($14.35 off)   

Looking to pump up your routine with a new medicine ball? This leather-skinned number has you covered. (Other sizes available as well.)

BSN SYNTHA-6 Whey Protein Powder
BSN SYNTHA-6 Whey Protein Powder
BSN amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$53.69 $43.99 ($9.70 off) 

Working out at home means no more buying expensive workout shakes from the gym, too. 

Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker
Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker
Fitbit dicksportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $99.98 ($50.01 off) 

The Fitbit Charge 4 has a 24/7 heart monitor and built-in GPS that automatically logs your workouts.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$199.99 $179.99  ($20 off)

This revolutionary kettlebell can be tuned to various amounts of weight, making it an ideal piece of gear for a home gym. 

THE BEST KETTLEBELLS TO BUY

POWERHANDZ Power Suit
POWERHANDZ Power Suit
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$224.99 $179.99 ($45 off via coupon)

This BIPOC-owned brand's performance suit distributes 10 pounds of weight across the body, turning any workout up a notch.

TRYA Indoor Exercise Bike
TRYA Indoor Exercise Bike
Trya amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$219.99 $186.97 ($33.02 off) 

It may not have the bells and whistles of a Peloton, but this basic stationary bike will get your legs moving and heart pumping.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SPIN BIKES

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$249.00 $199.98 ($49.02 off)

Working out at home can mean all sorts of distractions — or the inability to crank your exercise jams. Great noise-cancelling earbuds fix both problems. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7610 Motorized Folding Treadmill
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7610 Motorized Folding Treadmill
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$429.99 $304.99 ($125 off)

If you're not able to make it to the gym but can't run outside, a folding treadmill could be a lifesaver this winter.

XTERRA Fitness ERG700 Rower
XTERRA Fitness ERG700 Rower
Xterra dickssportinggoods.com
$799.99
SHOP NOW

$1,399.99 $799.99 (43% off)

This XTerra Fitness rower offers an efficient, full-bodied and impact-free workout from your home.

THE BEST AT-HOME ROWING MACHINES

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE)
Apple b&hphoto.com
SHOP NOW

$1,149 $849 ($300 off)

Whether it's using Apple's new Fitness+ workout program or just watching YouTube videos, an iPad can be the keystone of a home workout routine. 

TESTING THE NEW IPAD AIR 

These are just scratching the surface, though. Keep your eyes peeled, and you'll be able to find all sorts of great home fitness deals during this time of year.

Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY BACKCOUNTRY

Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.

READ MORE

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Rhodes Huxley Boot
Rhodes Huxley Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Western Rise AT Slim Pant
Western Rise AT Slim Pant
westernrise.com
SHOP NOW

$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE 

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $78 ($20 off)

Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)

With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR POUR OVER COFFEE

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Autonomous Kinn Chair
Autonomous Kinn Chair
autonomous.com
SHOP NOW

$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)

Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

