The Best Home Fitness Equipment Deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

For many of us, 2020 has become the year we got serious about home fitness. With gyms closed or at limited capacity and the weather often unsuited for outdoor activities, working out at home has become the best way to stay healthy and in shape. Luckily for us, this year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales bonanza has plenty of opportunities to grab bargains on home exercise gear.
Dick's Sporting Goods, for example, is offering deals on all sorts of equipment great for working out at home. Amazon, meanwhile, is serving up deals on everything from foam rollers to exercise bikes. Adidas has a mighty sale on all sorts of products that could spice up your home exercise routine, as well.
$10 $7 ($3 off)
Long hair, don't care. That's what you'll be saying with your luscious locks bound up in this stretchy, moisture-proof headband.
$14.99 $11.24 ($3.75 off)
Even if you're working out at home, you need a great pair of exercise socks. These Swiftwicks will keep your soles comfy while letting the heat of your hot hot feet escape.
$16.99 $15.28 ($1.71 off)
Roll out those knots and aches with this simple foam roller.
$29.99 $23.99 ($6 off)
Gaiam's premium mat is lightweight, extra-thick — and affordable, making it perfect for home exercise use.
$48 $24 (50% off)
You simply won't find a better deal on a premium tee for any kind of workout. The discount will show up once you drop this in your cart.
$68 $24 (65% off)
Yes, you should still have high-quality activewear to work out in in your living room. These shorts will do the trick, whether you're knocking out a HIIT routine or pounding the treadmill. The discount will show up once you drop this in your cart.
$29.99 $25.49 ($4.50 off)
Resistance bands are a great way to build strength at home.
$54.19 $39.84 ($14.35 off)
Looking to pump up your routine with a new medicine ball? This leather-skinned number has you covered. (Other sizes available as well.)
$53.69 $43.99 ($9.70 off)
Working out at home means no more buying expensive workout shakes from the gym, too.
$149.95 $99.98 ($50.01 off)
The Fitbit Charge 4 has a 24/7 heart monitor and built-in GPS that automatically logs your workouts.
$199.99 $179.99 ($20 off)
This revolutionary kettlebell can be tuned to various amounts of weight, making it an ideal piece of gear for a home gym.
$224.99 $179.99 ($45 off via coupon)
This BIPOC-owned brand's performance suit distributes 10 pounds of weight across the body, turning any workout up a notch.
$219.99 $186.97 ($33.02 off)
It may not have the bells and whistles of a Peloton, but this basic stationary bike will get your legs moving and heart pumping.
$249.00 $199.98 ($49.02 off)
Working out at home can mean all sorts of distractions — or the inability to crank your exercise jams. Great noise-cancelling earbuds fix both problems.
$429.99 $304.99 ($125 off)
If you're not able to make it to the gym but can't run outside, a folding treadmill could be a lifesaver this winter.
$1,399.99 $799.99 (43% off)
This XTerra Fitness rower offers an efficient, full-bodied and impact-free workout from your home.
$1,149 $849 ($300 off)
Whether it's using Apple's new Fitness+ workout program or just watching YouTube videos, an iPad can be the keystone of a home workout routine.
These are just scratching the surface, though. Keep your eyes peeled, and you'll be able to find all sorts of great home fitness deals during this time of year.
Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)
The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.
$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)
One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.
$98 $78 ($20 off)
Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)
With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)
Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.