Remember 2020? For many of us that year, the world shrunk down to the size of our home — especially when it came to physical fitness. With many gyms closed or at limited capacity and the weather often unsuited for outdoor activities, working out at home became the best way to stay healthy and in shape.

Well, it's late in 2021 now; coronavirus vaccines are flowing like water, and most gyms and exercise facilities have reopened to full capacity. But for many people, working out at home — much like working at home — has become a new, preferable way of life. And luckily, the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales extravaganza has become an excellent time to stock up on new home exercise gear — whether for a holiday gift for someone else, or just for your own home gym.

Some places are offering killer sales across a wide variety of offerings:

— The boxing workout systems of Liteboxer are on sale, with up to $500 off all packages and free shipping (a $250 value) thrown in to boot

— Fitbit is offering discounts on a wide variety of their smartwatch fitness trackers

— Therabody is offering big savings across their line, including up to $200 off Theragun massagers, as much as $300 off RecoveryAir compression systems, up to $50 off Wave Series rollers and 25% off CBD products.

— REI is holding their "Gear Up, Get Out" sale that offers a ton of amazing deals from November 12–22.

— Head over to MYX Fitness and you can save $250, plus get free shipping and assembly — a $200 value.

— Pick up some workout clothes at Rhone, and you'll save 20% if you spend $150–$249, 25% off when spending $250–$299, and 30% off when you spend more than $300.

And, of course, there are plenty of deals to be found on specific products, as you can see in the gallery below.

These are just scratching the surface, though. Keep your eyes peeled, and you'll be able to find all sorts of great home fitness deals during this time of year.

