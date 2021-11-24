Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions.
Remember 2020? For many of us that year, the world shrunk down to the size of our home — especially when it came to physical fitness. With many gyms closed or at limited capacity and the weather often unsuited for outdoor activities, working out at home became the best way to stay healthy and in shape.
Well, it's late in 2021 now; coronavirus vaccines are flowing like water, and most gyms and exercise facilities have reopened to full capacity. But for many people, working out at home — much like working at home — has become a new, preferable way of life. And luckily, the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales extravaganza has become an excellent time to stock up on new home exercise gear — whether for a holiday gift for someone else, or just for your own home gym.
Some places are offering killer sales across a wide variety of offerings:
— The boxing workout systems of
Liteboxer are on sale, with up to $500 off all packages and free shipping (a $250 value) thrown in to boot
—
Fitbit is offering discounts on a wide variety of their smartwatch fitness trackers
—
, including Therabody is offering big savings across their line up to $200 off Theragun massagers, as much as $300 off RecoveryAir compression systems, up to $50 off Wave Series rollers and 25% off CBD products.
—
. REI is holding their "Gear Up, Get Out" sale that offers a ton of amazing deals from November 12–22
— Head over to
. MYX Fitness and you can save $250, plus get free shipping and assembly — a $200 value
—
Pick up some workout clothes at . Rhone, and you'll save 20% if you spend $150–$249, 25% off when spending $250–$299, and 30% off when you spend more than $300
And, of course, there are plenty of deals to be found on specific products, as you can see in the gallery below.
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
amazon.com
$100 $60 ($40 off)
Track your calories, heart rate, sleep patterns and more with this svelte device, which offers up to 10 days of battery life.
Theragun Elite
therabody.com
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Personal massage guns have altered the recovery landscape in the last few years; right now, you can snap up one of the best for 25% off.
Ergatta Rower
$2,199 $1,999 ($200 off + $300 in freebies with code)
Row, row, row your way to savings with this deal, which not only knocks almost 10% off the price of this rowing machine, but includes a free Hypervolt Go and a Polar H10 Heart rate sensor. Just enter the code
BF500 at checkout.
JAXJOX Dumbbell Connect
bestbuy.com
$500 $330 ($170 off)
Dial-a-weight dumbbells were almost impossible to find last year, but these days, you can even find them on sale. Don't miss out on the chance to snag them.
Liteboxer Floor Stand Starter
liteboxer.com
$1,695 $1,195 ($500 off)
If there's a boxer in your life you're looking to buy for, this complete kit gives them everything they need to work out at home — except maybe a Burgess Meredith to urge them on.
SoulCycle At-Home Bike
fave.co
$2,500 $1,900 ($600 off with code HOLIDAY2021 at checkout)
If you're Team SoulCycle instead of Team Peloton, you'll want to take advantage of this killer deal on the exercise bike that helped kick off the craze.
Mirror
Mirror
mirror.co
$1,495 $995 ($500 off)
The original smart, connected home fitness screen — plus new live classes and on-demand ones — is deeply discounted with the code HOLIDAY21.
Tonal
tonal.com
$2,995 $2,745 ($250 off)
Tonal is like Mirror, but with the added dimension of resistance training via built-in, adjustable handheld pulleys.
READ OUR TONAL VS. TEMPO COMPARISON
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
amazon.com
$300 $200 ($100 off)
This smartwatch is so smart, it can keep track of things like body temperature, blood oxygen level, sleep patterns — even your stress levels. Plus, the battery lasts nearly a week.
JAXJOX Kettlebell Connect 2.0
bestbuy.com
$250 $160 ($90 off)
Kettlebells can be a key part of a workout routine, but having ones of different sizes can take up a lot of space at home. Enter this baby, which packs several weights into one body.
Wave Solo
therabody.com
$79 $59 ($20 off)
Sure, you could use a lacrosse ball or a foam roller to work out stubborn post-exercise knots. Or you could upgrade your recovery game with this smart vibrating recovery tool
EnterSports Ab Roller Wheel
amazon.com
$39.99 $26.98 ($13.01 off)
They'll see you rollin' your way to a stronger core with this handy abdominal training kit, which includes a roller wheel, a knee pad,hand grips and resistance bands.
XTERRA Fitness ERG700 Rower
Xterra
dickssportinggoods.com
$799.99
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells
bowflex.com
$399 $349 ($50 off + free shipping at checkout)
Adjustable dumbbells have been almost impossible the last couple years, so scoop these up while the getting is good.
Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker
Fitbit
dicksportinggoods.com
$149.95 $129.95 ($20 off)
The Fitbit Charge 4 has a 24/7 heart monitor and built-in GPS that automatically logs your workouts.
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Gaiam
amazon.com
$29.99 $23.99 ($6 off)
Gaiam's premium mat is lightweight, extra-thick — and affordable, making it perfect for home exercise use.
BSN SYNTHA-6 Whey Protein Powder
BSN
amazon.com
$53.69 $48.04 ($5.65 off)
Working out at home means no more buying expensive workout shakes from the gym, too.
These are just scratching the surface, though. Keep your eyes peeled, and you'll be able to find all sorts of great home fitness deals during this time of year.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Goldwin GORE-TEX Down Jacket
SHOP NOW 30% OFF
Packed with tech, Goldwin's GORE-TEX Down Jacket will handle whatever you (and mother nature) can throw at it — plus, it's 30 percent off for Black Friday.
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Huckberry
$298 $224 (25% OFF)
Made with British Millerain waxed canvas and lined with cozy flannel from UK's Abraham Moons woolen mills, this hunting-inspired jacket will be your new favorite.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Huckberry
$65 $52 (20% OFF)
The Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter is hand-blown with premium lead-free glass and can hold up to 32 oz of your favorite whiskey.
READ ABOUT COCKTAIL GLASSES
Danner Free Spirit
Huckberry
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
The Danner Free Spirit is an updated take on hiking boots of the 80s, mixing vintage looks with modern features like Gore-Tex waterproofing, Vibram soles and OrthoLite insoles.
READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS
Index Knife - Blue
Gerber
skimresources.com
$29.73
$41 $30 (27% OFF)
This pocket knife from Gerber features a textured, anodized aluminum handle for grip and a 3.3-inch stainless steel blade.
READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices
$138 $103 (25% OFF)
This oversized fleece from OV is reminiscent of 90s fleece jackets but is updated to stand out with fun color blocking, big buttons and a kangaroo pocket.
READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS
Pax 3 Vaporizer Kit
Pax
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
Our favorite weed vaporizer, the Pax 3 offers an unparalleled 10-year warranty, is easy to use and has a variable temperature to bring out the best of your weed.
READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES
U-Turn Orbit Plus Turntable
Uncrate
$399 $319 (20% OFF)
This turntable from U-Turn has a built-in Pluto preamp to connect directly and an Ortofon OM5E cartridge for smooth, detailed playback.
READ ABOUT THE BEST TURNTABLES
The Sill Fiddle Leaf Fig
The Sill
$65 $46 (29% OFF)
Whether you're looking to add to your own plant collection or want to give a plant as a gift, a Fiddle Leaf Fig is a great pick. Plus, The Sill has dozens of other options if you're looking for something else.
READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
$178 $140 (21% OFF)
This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.
READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS
Taylor Stitch Gibson Jacket
Taylor Stitch
$248 $150 (40% OFF)
Whether you're traveling, heading back to the office or going to a holiday party, this jacket from Taylor Stitch is the ideal piece for casual dressing.
READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT BLAZERS
Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Walmart
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
$79 $63 (20% OFF)
We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything.
READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
$550 $500 (9% OFF)
Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes.
READ OUR DYSON GUIDE
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches.
READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS
Apple AirPods Pro
$249 $159 (36% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's top-tier AirPod earbuds. Hop on this deal before they sell out.
READ ABOUT THE NEWEST AIRPODS
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better.
READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
$200 $130 (35% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.
READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
$269 $215 (20% OFF)
Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them.
READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR
