The Best Home Fitness Equipment Deals of Black Friday

Time to upgrade your home gym with these bargains.

By Will Sabel Courtney
home workout in garage gym
RyanJLaneGetty Images

Remember 2020? For many of us that year, the world shrunk down to the size of our home — especially when it came to physical fitness. With many gyms closed or at limited capacity and the weather often unsuited for outdoor activities, working out at home became the best way to stay healthy and in shape.

Well, it's late in 2021 now; coronavirus vaccines are flowing like water, and most gyms and exercise facilities have reopened to full capacity. But for many people, working out at home — much like working at home — has become a new, preferable way of life. And luckily, the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales extravaganza has become an excellent time to stock up on new home exercise gear — whether for a holiday gift for someone else, or just for your own home gym.

Some places are offering killer sales across a wide variety of offerings:

— The boxing workout systems of Liteboxer are on sale, with up to $500 off all packages and free shipping (a $250 value) thrown in to boot

Fitbit is offering discounts on a wide variety of their smartwatch fitness trackers

Therabody is offering big savings across their line, including up to $200 off Theragun massagers, as much as $300 off RecoveryAir compression systems, up to $50 off Wave Series rollers and 25% off CBD products.

REI is holding their "Gear Up, Get Out" sale that offers a ton of amazing deals from November 12–22.

— Head over to MYX Fitness and you can save $250, plus get free shipping and assembly — a $200 value.

Pick up some workout clothes at Rhone, and you'll save 20% if you spend $150–$249, 25% off when spending $250–$299, and 30% off when you spend more than $300.

      And, of course, there are plenty of deals to be found on specific products, as you can see in the gallery below.

      Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
      Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
      amazon.com
      SHOP NOW

      $100 $60 ($40 off)

      Track your calories, heart rate, sleep patterns and more with this svelte device, which offers up to 10 days of battery life. 

      Theragun Elite
      Theragun Elite
      therabody.com
      SHOP NOW

      $399 $299 ($100 off)

      Personal massage guns have altered the recovery landscape in the last few years; right now, you can snap up one of the best for 25% off. 

      Ergatta Rower
      Ergatta Rower
      ergatta.com
      $2,199.00
      SHOP NOW

      $2,199 $1,999 ($200 off + $300 in freebies with code) 

      Row, row, row your way to savings with this deal, which not only knocks almost 10% off the price of this rowing machine, but includes a free Hypervolt Go and a Polar H10 Heart rate sensor. Just enter the code BF500 at checkout.

      JAXJOX Dumbbell Connect
      JAXJOX Dumbbell Connect
      bestbuy.com
      SHOP NOW

      $500 $330 ($170 off)

      Dial-a-weight dumbbells were almost impossible to find last year, but these days, you can even find them on sale. Don't miss out on the chance to snag them. 

      Liteboxer Floor Stand Starter
      Liteboxer Floor Stand Starter
      liteboxer.com
      SHOP NOW

      $1,695 $1,195 ($500 off)

      If there's a boxer in your life you're looking to buy for, this complete kit gives them everything they need to work out at home — except maybe a Burgess Meredith to urge them on. 

      SoulCycle At-Home Bike
      SoulCycle At-Home Bike
      fave.co
      SHOP NOW

      $2,500 $1,900 ($600 off with code HOLIDAY2021 at checkout)

      If you're Team SoulCycle instead of Team Peloton, you'll want to take advantage of this killer deal on the exercise bike that helped kick off the craze. 

      Mirror
      Mirror
      Mirror mirror.co
      SHOP NOW

      $1,495 $995 ($500 off)

      The original smart, connected home fitness screen — plus new live classes and on-demand ones — is deeply discounted with the code HOLIDAY21. 

      Tonal
      Tonal
      tonal.com
      SHOP NOW

      $2,995 $2,745 ($250 off)

      Tonal is like Mirror, but with the added dimension of resistance training via built-in, adjustable handheld pulleys. 

      READ OUR TONAL VS. TEMPO COMPARISON

      Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
      Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
      amazon.com
      SHOP NOW

      $300 $200 ($100 off)

      This smartwatch is so smart, it can keep track of things like body temperature, blood oxygen level, sleep patterns — even your stress levels. Plus, the battery lasts nearly a week. 

      JAXJOX Kettlebell Connect 2.0
      JAXJOX Kettlebell Connect 2.0
      bestbuy.com
      SHOP NOW

      $250 $160 ($90 off)

      Kettlebells can be a key part of a workout routine, but having ones of different sizes can take up a lot of space at home. Enter this baby, which packs several weights into one body.

      Wave Solo
      Wave Solo
      therabody.com
      SHOP NOW

      $79 $59 ($20 off)

      Sure, you could use a lacrosse ball or a foam roller to work out stubborn post-exercise knots. Or you could upgrade your recovery game with this smart vibrating recovery tool

      EnterSports Ab Roller Wheel
      EnterSports Ab Roller Wheel
      amazon.com
      SHOP NOW

      $39.99 $26.98 ($13.01 off)

      They'll see you rollin' your way to a stronger core with this handy abdominal training kit, which includes a roller wheel, a knee pad,hand grips and resistance bands.

      XTERRA Fitness ERG700 Rower
      XTERRA Fitness ERG700 Rower
      Xterra dickssportinggoods.com
      $799.99
      SHOP NOW

      $1,399.99 $899.99 (36% off)

      This XTerra Fitness rower offers an efficient, full-bodied and impact-free workout from your home.

      THE BEST AT-HOME ROWING MACHINES

      Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells
      Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells
      bowflex.com
      SHOP NOW

      $399 $349 ($50 off + free shipping at checkout)

      Adjustable dumbbells have been almost impossible the last couple years, so scoop these up while the getting is good.

      Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker
      Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker
      Fitbit dicksportinggoods.com
      SHOP NOW

      $149.95 $129.95 ($20 off) 

      The Fitbit Charge 4 has a 24/7 heart monitor and built-in GPS that automatically logs your workouts.

      Gaiam Yoga Mat
      Gaiam Yoga Mat
      Gaiam amazon.com
      SHOP NOW

      $29.99 $23.99 ($6 off) 

      Gaiam's premium mat is lightweight, extra-thick — and affordable, making it perfect for home exercise use.

      BSN SYNTHA-6 Whey Protein Powder
      BSN SYNTHA-6 Whey Protein Powder
      BSN amazon.com
      SHOP NOW

      $53.69 $48.04 ($5.65 off) 

      Working out at home means no more buying expensive workout shakes from the gym, too. 

      These are just scratching the surface, though. Keep your eyes peeled, and you'll be able to find all sorts of great home fitness deals during this time of year.

      Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

      goldwin jacket
      Goldwin GORE-TEX Down Jacket

      SHOP NOW

      30% OFF

      Packed with tech, Goldwin's GORE-TEX Down Jacket will handle whatever you (and mother nature) can throw at it — plus, it's 30 percent off for Black Friday.

      Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
      Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
      Huckberry
      SAVE NOW

      $298 $224 (25% OFF)

      Made with British Millerain waxed canvas and lined with cozy flannel from UK's Abraham Moons woolen mills, this hunting-inspired jacket will be your new favorite. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

      Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
      Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
      Huckberry
      SAVE NOW

      $65 $52 (20% OFF)

      The Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter is hand-blown with premium lead-free glass and can hold up to 32 oz of your favorite whiskey. 

      READ ABOUT COCKTAIL GLASSES

      Danner Free Spirit
      Danner Free Spirit
      Huckberry
      SAVE NOW

      $200 $160 (20% OFF)

      The Danner Free Spirit is an updated take on hiking boots of the 80s, mixing vintage looks with modern features like Gore-Tex waterproofing, Vibram soles and OrthoLite insoles. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

      Index Knife - Blue
      Index Knife - Blue
      Gerber skimresources.com
      $29.73
      SHOP NOW

      $41 $30 (27% OFF)

      This pocket knife from Gerber features a textured, anodized aluminum handle for grip and a 3.3-inch stainless steel blade. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

      Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt
      Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt
      Outdoor Voices
      SAVE NOW

      $138 $103 (25% OFF)

      This oversized fleece from OV is reminiscent of 90s fleece jackets but is updated to stand out with fun color blocking, big buttons and a kangaroo pocket. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

      Pax 3 Vaporizer Kit
      Pax 3 Vaporizer Kit
      Pax
      SAVE NOW

      $250 $200 (20% OFF)

      Our favorite weed vaporizer, the Pax 3 offers an unparalleled 10-year warranty, is easy to use and has a variable temperature to bring out the best of your weed.

      READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

      U-Turn Orbit Plus Turntable
      U-Turn Orbit Plus Turntable
      Uncrate
      SAVE NOW

      $399 $319 (20% OFF)

      This turntable from U-Turn has a built-in Pluto preamp to connect directly and an Ortofon OM5E cartridge for smooth, detailed playback. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST TURNTABLES

      The Sill Fiddle Leaf Fig
      The Sill Fiddle Leaf Fig
      The Sill
      SAVE NOW

      $65 $46 (29% OFF)

      Whether you're looking to add to your own plant collection or want to give a plant as a gift, a Fiddle Leaf Fig is a great pick. Plus, The Sill has dozens of other options if you're looking for something else. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

      Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
      Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
      Oxo
      SAVE NOW

      $178 $140 (21% OFF)

      This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.

      READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

      Taylor Stitch Gibson Jacket
      Taylor Stitch Gibson Jacket
      Taylor Stitch
      SAVE NOW

      $248 $150 (40% OFF)

      Whether you're traveling, heading back to the office or going to a holiday party, this jacket from Taylor Stitch is the ideal piece for casual dressing.

      READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT BLAZERS

      Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
      Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
      Walmart
      SAVE NOW

      $900 $800 (11% OFF)

      Equipped with Wi-Fi for precise and convenient temperature control, the Traeger Pro 575 is our pick for the best wood pellet grills you can buy. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS YOU CAN BUY

      Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
      Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
      Made In
      SAVE NOW

      $79 $63 (20% OFF)

      We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

      Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
      Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
      Dyson
      SAVE NOW

      $550 $500 (9% OFF)

      Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes. 

      READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

      Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
      Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
      Ooni
      SAVE NOW

      $349 $279 (20% OFF)

      Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS

      Apple AirPods Pro
      Apple AirPods Pro
      SAVE NOW

      $249 $159 (36% OFF)

      This is the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's top-tier AirPod earbuds. Hop on this deal before they sell out. 

      READ ABOUT THE NEWEST AIRPODS

      Therabody Theragun Pro
      Therabody Theragun Pro
      Therabody
      SAVE NOW

      $599 $399 (33% OFF)

      This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better. 

      READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY

      Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
      Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
      Huckberry
      SAVE NOW

      $200 $130 (35% OFF)

      This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

      READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

      Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
      Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
      Brooklinen
      SAVE NOW

      $269 $215 (20% OFF)

      Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

      READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

      Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
      Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
      REI
      SAVE NOW

      $350 $250 (29% OFF)

      This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

      READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

