Get the Best Black Friday Deals on Face Masks

Let's all do what's right and wear masks in public so we can, sooner rather than later, get back to not having to. And we might as well make it as comfortable and attractive as possible — and have several different options on hand. Inexpensive in the first place, masks are even more affordable for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are some of the best deals we've found.

Levi's Reusable Reversible Face Mask 3-Pack levi.com SHOP NOW $15.00 $9.00 ($6.00 off) Reversible, so this 3-pack offers more than 3 styles. Use the code "BLUESTREAK" at checkout to get this deal. Western Rise StrongCore Merino Face Mask westernrise.com SHOP NOW $19.00 $15.20 ($3.80 off) Soft merino wool is a premium material worth investing in for looks and comfort — and to protect your nose from frigid winter winds. Steve Madden Combat Face Mask macys.com SHOP NOW $14.95 $9.99 ($4.96 off) This camo mask is way too stylish to make you blend in. Huckberry Merino Wool Face Mask Huckberry huckberry.com SHOP NOW $12.00 $9.98 ($2.02 off) An affordable merino wool face mask from one of our favorite brands? Kind of a no-brainer. Old Navy Triple-Layer Face Masks Variety 5-Pack Old Navy oldnavy.gap.com $12.50 SHOP NOW $12.50 $7.50 ($5.00 off) You can just get a 5-pack of basic, functional, affordable masks with different patterns from Old Navy and not worry about masks again. Sweetums Signatures Cotton Face Mask 10-Pack Sweetums Signatures amazon.com SHOP NOW $16.99 $9.99 ($7.00 off) Don't overthink it, just get a 10-pack of black face masks for $10 from Amazon.

