The Best Turntable Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Looking to get a deal on a new turntable? There are a number of solid deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that are live already. You can get a great deal on an entry-level turntable like the Fluance RT81. Or if you're an audiophile with a little deeper pockets, there are deals on high-ender turntables, too, like the Cambridge Audio Alva TT. Check out the deals below.



We'll be updating this deal page from now through Cyber Monday (Monday, November 30) so be sure to check back. In the meantime, there are ton of other deals on other gadgets.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io