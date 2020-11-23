The Best Outdoor Odds and Ends on Sale for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
On the prowl to snag some winter layers, round out your camp set-up or stock up on stocking stuffers? You've come to the right place, as we're compiling all the best deals on a wide range of miscellaneous outdoor goods here. Who knows? You might even snag a sweet kayak bundle.
$39.95 $29.96 (25% off)
These lightweight 'biners are renowned for their efficiency and durability, and hey, who doesn't love a six-pack?
$565 $395.98 (30% off)
A radio, flashlight, charger, food, water filter, multi-tool and so much more to keep you and a friend alive come the apocalypse.
$379.80 $284.85 (25% off)
This smokeless firepit kit has all you need to burn standard firewood or charcoal and dine like backcountry royalty anywhere.
$99.95 $74.96 (25% off)
This innovative GP100 pick boasts eight lighting modes, continuous charging and the ability to truly control brightness, a rarity in the headlamp biz.
$259.95 $172.46 (34% off)
This compact and clever unit enables you to grill, boil, cook, and charge on the go and without a huge mess.
$1,292 $1,069 ($17% off)
This package deal includes everything you need to hit the water: a sweet packable kayak and pack, paddle, float bags and seat wedge.
$89.00 $53.40 (40% off)
From SUP-ing to hiking to chilling, you can do it all in these durable, stylish, H2O-shedding 19-inch shorts.
$190 $142.50 (25% off)
Pittard goat leather, GORE-TEX waterproof-breathable tech, and PrimaLof Gold insulation add up to a ski glove that rocks all season long.
$129 $96.75 (25% off)
This sleek cylinder is so much more than a flashlight; the tube conceals more than 70 pieces of handy, efficiently packed outdoor gear.
$100 $70 (30% off)
This midweight baselayer from an industry leader relies upon the wonders of merino wool to keep you warm, dry and comfortable on the slopes.
$260 $208 (20% off)
With a Boa fit system dial, adjustable air vents and multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS), this ski helmet is next-level cool, comfy and safe.
Early Black Friday Deals
PRESENTED BY BACKCOUNTRY
Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)
The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.
$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)
One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.
$98 $78 ($20 off)
Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)
With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)
Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.