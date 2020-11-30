Get up to 70% off All of Raen's High-Quality Sunglasses

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

California-based Raen — a brand known for its timeless style, quality materials and effortless cool factor — has dropped its prices 40-70 percent sitewide for Cyber Monday. Raen has something for everyone, whether you want a pair of shades to go with everything or a double-take-worthy pair that will have your fellow beachcombers green with envy.

Each pair of Raen sunglasses are made with premium acetate and CR-39 lenses manufactured by Carl Zeiss Vision, providing you with sunnies that won't warp and will always keep your eyes protected. If there are too many options and choice paralysis has you hamstrung, we'd recommend Raen's signature frame, the Remmy, which comes in multiple colors and the option to go with polarized or non-polarized lenses. Don't sleep though, as this sale only runs through the end of 11/30.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io