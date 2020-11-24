Want to Save Big on Great Motorcycle Gear? Black Friday Is the Time

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
Depending on what the weather is like where you are right now, riding a motorcycle might be the last thing on your mind — whether you're a rider or just looking to buy a gift for one. But while you can very much ride in the winter (just make sure you have the right gear), the warmer weather is just a few months away. And Black Friday and Cyber Monday makes for a great time to snag deals on all sorts of riding gear.
RevZilla, for example, is offering a massive sale on all kinds of riding gear ahead of Black Friday, with new deals popping up every day.
In addition, Bike Bandit is likewise serving up plenty of great opportunities to save big on motorcycle jackets, helmets, gloves and more.
$20 $13 ($7 off)
Hands get chilly out there on the handlebars. These glove liners will keep the cold from seeping too deep.
$190 $90 ($100 off)
Riding pants are an underrated part of your gear. These tough jeans can withstand six seconds of abrasion, which could save your skin — literally.
$220 $102 ($118 off)
If you're an everyday sport rider looking for an affordable daily-riding jacket, well, this armored beast might be the pick of the litter.
$160 $120 ($40 off)
Boots aren't for everyone, but riding in regular old sneakers isn't the best idea. These shoes blend the look of classic kicks with the features needed for safe riding.
$300 $150 ($150 off)
Kick the road's butt in these stylish boots, which look good enough for everyday use but pack ample reinforcements for motorcycle riding.
$200 $160 ($40 off)
Biltwell's helmets live up to their name, and better yet, they do so at a great price. That's even more the case right now.
$250 $175 ($75 off)
The mesh shell outside lets the air flow through easily, while cowhide suede inserts add a bit of style and removable protectors provide added security.
$280 $180 ($100 off)
Nothing keeps your bell from getting rung like a Bell. And this affordable, feature-packed helmet is cheaper than ever right now.
$470 $400 ($70 off)
Helmets are like sandwiches: sometimes, you want an open-face one. This Arai packs modern safety technology into a classic-looking lid.
$600 $420 ($180 off)
An old-school leather motorcycle jacket with a modern Dainese twist, this stylish summer jacket looks great and keeps you safe.
$800 $560 ($240 off)
Summer riding season will come again, and when it does, it'll be better in this well-armored, comfortable high-performance jacket.
$810 $688 ($121 off)
Good luck finding a helmet that's safer or more stylish than this Arai — especially at this price.
The above is just a smattering of the deals out there; if you want to see more, it's worth checking out RevZilla and BikeBandit directly, too.
Early Black Friday Deals
Free Shipping with $75+ Order
Right now, Mizuno is offering free shipping with your order of $75 or more. It's the perfect time to pick up the brand's ES21 golf wedges, which build up your effective short game — not just elevating spin, but maintaining it shot for shot.
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.