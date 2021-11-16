Seiko Watches Offer Even More Value on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark this page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions.

If there were one affordable watch we could wholeheartedly and unreservedly recommend, it would undoubtedly be a Seiko. Which one? That depends on your needs and tastes. But whatever those needs are, there's something for everyone that is not only durable, but packed with personality and that will easily last you for many years. All that, and they're super affordable — and even more so around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when you'll find a ton of models deeply discounted.



SHOP NOW

Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch macys.com SAVE NOW $295.00 $213.14 (29% OFF) One of the most attractive, absolute best values in mechanical watches, hands down. Seiko Prospex Solar Diver "Arnie" macys.com SAVE NOW $525.00 $401.00 (24% OFF) Arnold Schwarzenegger wore it in multiple '80s action movies. Watches don't get more badass. Seiko Prospex PADI Special Edition macys.com SAVE NOW $625 $478.13 (24% OFF) The Seiko "Turtle" is one of the best affordable dive watches — ever. This cool edition is made for the diving association PADI. Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch macys.com SAVE NOW $275.00 $198.69 (28% OFF) Smaller (40mm) than the Seiko 5 Sports dive style models, this field watch is equally as value-packed but more toned down and versatile. Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch macys.com SAVE NOW $295.00 $213.14 (29% OFF) You're going to crush the look when you match this to a holiday sweater. And you'll love it the rest of the year, too. Seiko Prospex Solar Diver "Arnie" Urban Safari Watch macys.com SHOP NOW $550.00 $412.50 (25% OFF) A refreshed design with khaki colors makes this one of the coolest "Arnie" watches ever. Seiko Presage Automatic "Cocktail Time" Watch macys.com SAVE NOW $450.00 $344.25 (24% OFF) The great dress or everyday automatic watch you've been wanting is right here. Seiko Prospex Automatic Dive Watch "King Turtle" macys.com SAVE NOW $595.00 $455.16 (24% OFF) Based on the original "Turtle" but refined and upgraded with premium features like sapphire crystal. Equally amazing value.

From the well-known "Turtle" and "Samurai" dive watches in a range of variations to the new ultra-affordable (and obsession-worthy) Seiko 5 Sports collection, the entire sale is worth checking out. If automatic isn't your thing, the eminently practical solar-powered watches are also a great choice. If this is your first Seiko purchase, get a great deal and you'll soon understand why the brand has the ardent following it does.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io