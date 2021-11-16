Today's Top Stories
Seiko Watches Offer Even More Value on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Now's the time to nab an iconic Seiko on sale, from the famous Turtle to the ultra-affordable Seiko 5 Sports.

By Zen Love
seiko watch on cushion
Gear Patrol Studios

If there were one affordable watch we could wholeheartedly and unreservedly recommend, it would undoubtedly be a Seiko. Which one? That depends on your needs and tastes. But whatever those needs are, there's something for everyone that is not only durable, but packed with personality and that will easily last you for many years. All that, and they're super affordable — and even more so around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when you'll find a ton of models deeply discounted.

SHOP NOW

Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$295.00 $213.14 (29% OFF)

One of the most attractive, absolute best values in mechanical watches, hands down.

Seiko Prospex Solar Diver "Arnie"
Seiko Prospex Solar Diver "Arnie"
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$525.00 $401.00 (24% OFF)

Arnold Schwarzenegger wore it in multiple '80s action movies. Watches don't get more badass. 

Seiko Prospex PADI Special Edition
Seiko Prospex PADI Special Edition
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$625 $478.13 (24% OFF)

The Seiko "Turtle" is one of the best affordable dive watches — ever. This cool edition is made for the diving association PADI. 

Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$275.00 $198.69 (28% OFF)

Smaller (40mm) than the Seiko 5 Sports dive style models, this field watch is equally as value-packed but more toned down and versatile.

Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$295.00 $213.14 (29% OFF)

You're going to crush the look when you match this to a holiday sweater. And you'll love it the rest of the year, too. 

Seiko Prospex Solar Diver "Arnie" Urban Safari Watch
Seiko Prospex Solar Diver "Arnie" Urban Safari Watch
macys.com
SHOP NOW

$550.00 $412.50 (25% OFF) 

A refreshed design with khaki colors makes this one of the coolest "Arnie" watches ever.

Seiko Presage Automatic "Cocktail Time" Watch
Seiko Presage Automatic "Cocktail Time" Watch
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$450.00 $344.25 (24% OFF)

The great dress or everyday automatic watch you've been wanting is right here.

Seiko Prospex Automatic Dive Watch "King Turtle"
Seiko Prospex Automatic Dive Watch "King Turtle"
macys.com
SAVE NOW

$595.00 $455.16 (24% OFF)

Based on the original "Turtle" but refined and upgraded with premium features like sapphire crystal. Equally amazing value.

From the well-known "Turtle" and "Samurai" dive watches in a range of variations to the new ultra-affordable (and obsession-worthy) Seiko 5 Sports collection, the entire sale is worth checking out. If automatic isn't your thing, the eminently practical solar-powered watches are also a great choice. If this is your first Seiko purchase, get a great deal and you'll soon understand why the brand has the ardent following it does.

