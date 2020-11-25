Today's Top Stories
Get Exclusive Early Access to Outerknown's Black Friday Sale

Get 30% off sitewide at Outerknown before anyone else.

blanket shirt
Outerknown

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

One of the leaders in sustainable fashion, Outerknown makes its products in a thoughtful, deliberate way that yields not only some of the most comfortable clothes around, but some of the most responsible and long-lasting. This year, Outerknown's Black Friday sale doesn't start until Thanksgiving but it's giving Gear Patrol readers early access starting today. Get 30 percent off sitewide using code GP30.

Whether you're looking to add some high-performance boardshorts to your sea-faring arsenal, trying to nail down your WFH wardrobe, or looking to find the coziest shirt on the planet, this sale has what you are looking for. The best thing is, you always know that with Outerknown, you're getting a garment that was tested rigorously and held to the highest standards of clean manufacturing. The 30 percent off savings run through 11/30.
SHOP NOW

Outerknown Black Friday Deals

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 (30% off)

A daily staple that you're never going to want to take off. 

Outerknown Indigo Tye-Die Mask 3-Pack
Outerknown Indigo Tye-Die Mask 3-Pack
Outerknown outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $21 (30% off)

Masks are going to be in our lives for a while, so you might as well pick up some that you like. 

Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $62 (30% off)

This responsibly-made crewneck is perfect for a day working from home. 

Outerknown Apex Trunks
Outerknown Apex Trunks
Outerknown outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $102 (30% off)

The Apex, Kelly Slater's signature trunks, were tested around the world to create the most high-performance suit you can get. 

Outerknown Paz Cord Trucker
Outerknown Paz Cord Trucker
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$225 $158 (30% off)

With cozy sherpa lining and always-in-style corduroy on the outside, this jacket will be your go-to all winter long. 

Outerknown Sur Sweatpants
Outerknown Sur Sweatpants
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $83 (30% off)

Pair these with the Sur Sweatshirt for the a comfy, sustainably-made WFH fit. 

Outerknown Ambassador Slim Fit
Outerknown Ambassador Slim Fit
Outerknown outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $90 (30% off)

The S.E.A. jeans, made at one of the best denim factories in the world, are guaranteed for life. 

Outerknown Arcana Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown Arcana Sherpa Jacket
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$198 $139 (30% off)

Bundle up on the beach or by the fire with this heavyweight, high-pile fleece. 

