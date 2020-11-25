Get Exclusive Early Access to Outerknown's Black Friday Sale

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

One of the leaders in sustainable fashion, Outerknown makes its products in a thoughtful, deliberate way that yields not only some of the most comfortable clothes around, but some of the most responsible and long-lasting. This year, Outerknown's Black Friday sale doesn't start until Thanksgiving but it's giving Gear Patrol readers early access starting today. Get 30 percent off sitewide using code GP30.

Whether you're looking to add some high-performance boardshorts to your sea-faring arsenal, trying to nail down your WFH wardrobe, or looking to find the coziest shirt on the planet, this sale has what you are looking for. The best thing is, you always know that with Outerknown, you're getting a garment that was tested rigorously and held to the highest standards of clean manufacturing. The 30 percent off savings run through 11/30.

Outerknown Black Friday Deals Outerknown Blanket Shirt Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $148 $104 (30% off) A daily staple that you're never going to want to take off. Outerknown Indigo Tye-Die Mask 3-Pack Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $30 $21 (30% off) Masks are going to be in our lives for a while, so you might as well pick up some that you like. Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $88 $62 (30% off) This responsibly-made crewneck is perfect for a day working from home. Outerknown Apex Trunks Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $145 $102 (30% off) The Apex, Kelly Slater's signature trunks, were tested around the world to create the most high-performance suit you can get. Outerknown Paz Cord Trucker outerknown.com SHOP NOW $225 $158 (30% off) With cozy sherpa lining and always-in-style corduroy on the outside, this jacket will be your go-to all winter long. Outerknown Sur Sweatpants outerknown.com SHOP NOW $118 $83 (30% off) Pair these with the Sur Sweatshirt for the a comfy, sustainably-made WFH fit. Outerknown Ambassador Slim Fit Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $128 $90 (30% off) The S.E.A. jeans, made at one of the best denim factories in the world, are guaranteed for life. Outerknown Arcana Sherpa Jacket outerknown.com SHOP NOW $198 $139 (30% off) Bundle up on the beach or by the fire with this heavyweight, high-pile fleece.

