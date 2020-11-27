Everlane's Eco-Friendly Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale for Black Friday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

It isn't always easy to find a brand that makes simple and sophisticated garments while also caring deeply about responsibility and transparency in its manufacturing practices. However, Everlane does just that. Aside from being immensely wearable, Everlane's entire lineup is founded on a dedication to sustainability and leaving the world in a better place than it found it. For Black Friday, the brand is offering 20-40 percent off its already reasonably priced clothing.

Maybe the most important thing, however, is that Everlane is once again using its platform for good via its Black Friday Fund. This year the brand is partnering with Feeding America to donate 10 meals per order placed from Black Friday through 11/29, in addition to matching up to $50,000 in donations. This may be the perfect place to spend a bit more than you were planning.

SHOP NOW

Everlane Black Friday Deals Everlane Modern Fit Performance Chino everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $72 $50 (30% off) These chinos boast a modern fit and style while retaining the comfort and versatility you want from a performance pant. Everlane Felted Merino Hoodie everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $98 $69 (30% off) A merino hoodie is truly a no-brainer — especially at this price. Everlane Slim Fit Performance Jean everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW Similar to its cousin, the Performance Chino, the Performance Jean packs performance features while keeping the good looks of dark denim. Everlane ReNew Storm Jacket everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $128 $90 (30% off) Weatherproof and sustainability in one package — each of these jackets is made from 29 plastic bottles. Everlane Slim Fit Performance Shirt everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $68 $27 (60% off) This is a huge discount on a shirt that everyone needs in their closet. Everlane Slim Fit Japanese Oxford everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $62 $50 (20% off) Part of Everlane's Uniform line, this shirt is made from fabric spun in Nishiwaki, Japan. Everlane Easy Merino Crew everlane everlane.com SHOP NOW $74 $52 (30% off) This easy-wearing crew is made from merino wool but is also machine washable, guaranteeing that it becomes part of your everyday outfit.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io