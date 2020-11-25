The Best Ski and Snowboard Gear Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
The fast-approaching 2020-2021 ski and snowboard season will be unlike any we have seen before. But at least some observers believe that means it'll be even better. Gear up accordingly with the sweet deals below.
$100 $70 (30% off)
This midweight baselayer from an industry leader relies upon the wonders of merino wool to keep you warm, dry and comfortable on the slopes.
$100 $80 (20% off)
Everything we said about the bottoms apply to this garment as well, except it has neck, waist and arm holes.
$190 $142.50 (25% off)
Pittard goat leather, GORE-TEX waterproof-breathable tech, and PrimaLof Gold insulation add up to a ski glove that rocks all season long.
$39.00 $19.97 (49% off)
This chunky knit beanie is made from lightweight, moisture-wicking fleece.
$260 $208 (20% off)
With a Boa fit system dial, adjustable air vents and multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS), this ski helmet is next-level cool, comfy and safe.
$240 $119.93 (50% off)
These goggles match the helmet perfectly, the lenses swap out seamlessly, and the huge discounts vary depending on color and style.
$259 $194.25 (25% off)
One of Arcteryx's most popular jackets is renowned for its versatility, flexibility and warmth.
$220 $154 (30% off)
This lightweight, packable and eco-friendly jacket features revolutionary insulation technology.
$399 $259.35 (35% off)
This light, breathable waterproof jacket claimed Powder Magazine's Skier's Choice Award. What else do you need to know?
$349.95 $262.46 (25% off)
Gore-Tex waterproof breathability on the outside, reliable synthetic insulation on the inside, and good looks to boot.
$1,199.95 $959.96 (20% off)
In an avalanche, this pack instantly inflates to float you above the snow and potentially save your life. It also recharges for re-use in less than an hour, but really, a single avy is enough for one day.
$429.95 $365.46 (15% off)
Snag a top-notch beacon, shovel and probe all in one fell swoop.
Early Black Friday Deals
PRESENTED BY GRAVITY
20% OFF
Right now, Gravity is offering 20 percent off its weighted blankets. If you've never tried a weighted blanket, here's your chance. The blankets have been shown to equate to faster and deeper sleep, plus an overall relaxing of the nervous system.
$148 $104 (30% off with code GP30)
Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. Take 30% off for a limited time with code GP30.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$248 $198.40 (20% off)
Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 20% off and get $20 in credit for a limited time.
$200 $130 (35% off)
Born on the rugged Australian island of Tasmania, Blundstone makes work boots that can go through hell, but feel like heaven on your feet. A GP favorite, take 35% off now for a limited time.
$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code BLACKFRIDAY20)
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code BLACKFRIDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Black Friday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)
With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.
$737.00 $324 ($413 off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)
A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.