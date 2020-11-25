Shopping for Hi-Fi? These Are the Best Black Friday Deals

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

If you're building out a home hi-fi system, this is a great time of year to go shopping. That's because there are big — sometimes huge — discounts on some of our favorite speakers, turntables and other hi-fi components. We've rounded up a few of our favorite deals below.

Best Receiver Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday Yamaha RX-V385 4K AV Receiver Yamaha bestbuy.com SHOP NOW $299.95 $259.95 ($40.00 off) The Yamaha RX-V385 is an affordable 5.1-channel AV receiver that supports Dolby Vision, 4K Ultra HD, HDR10. It also has built-in Bluetooth. Yamaha RX-V4A AV Receiver Yamaha amazon.com SHOP NOW $439.95 $379.95 ($60.00 off) The Yamaha RX-V4A is 5.2-channel AV receiver that supports most high-end home theater technologies. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and supports MusicCast, so it can be integrated in a larger multi-room audio system. Marantz AV Receiver SR7013 Marantz amazon.com SHOP NOW $2,199.00 $1,599.00 ($600.00 off) The Marantz SR7013 is a 9.2-channel powerhouse of an AV receiver and is a great option for somebody building out their ultimate home theater system. The Marantz SR7013 is a 9.2-channel powerhouse of an AV receiver and is a great option for somebody building out their ultimate home theater system.

