Taylor Stitch Has Dropped Its Prices 20% Sitewide for Black Friday

Born in 2008 in San Francisco, Taylor Stitch has spent the last 12 years sourcing some of the finest materials and crafting quality garments that will stand up to the test of time. One of Gear Patrol's favorites, the brand knows how to make a product that is not only handsome in just about every way, but will wear in and not out. For Black Friday, Taylor Stitch has given us all a reason to join it on its journey, marking down the entire site 20 percent.

If you need to stock up on essentials like oxfords and chinos or are looking for a leather jacket to pass down to your kids after you've broken it in, Taylor Stitch has exactly what you need. Head over to the sale now — a deal like this doesn't come around often.

Taylor Stitch Black Friday Sale Taylor Stitch Explorer Shirt Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $148 $118 (20% off) Perfect for layering, this shirt is going to be one of the most versatile pieces you have. Taylor Stitch Moto Boot Taylor Stich Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $348 $278 (20% off) These handsome boots are made with waterproof suede and will probably outlive you. Taylor Stitch Camp Pant Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $128 $102 (20% off) The Camp Pant is cut to give you some room while maintaining the good looks of a well-tailored pant. Taylor Stitch Ranch Boot Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch $278.00 SHOP NOW $348 $278 (20% off) This Chelsea boot will only get better with time and hard work. Taylor Stitch Jack Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com SHOP NOW $98 $78 (20% off) This wardrobe staple is comfy right out of the box and will never let you down. Taylor Stitch Cuyama Jacket Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $998 $798 (20% off) Buy this jacket and it will be in your family for generations. Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $248 $198 (20% off) Taylor Stitch's staple chore coat gets an upgrade with this charcoal wool colorway. Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $228 $182 (20% off) A trucker jacket is a timeless silhouette that every guy needs in his closet. Taylor Stitch Fisherman Sweater Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $228 $182 (20% off) Made from 100% merino wool, this sweater will keep you cozy all winter long.

Outerknown Black Friday Deals Outerknown Blanket Shirt Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $148 $104 (30% off) A daily staple that you're never going to want to take off. Outerknown Indigo Tye-Die Mask 3-Pack Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $30 $21 (30% off) Masks are going to be in our lives for a while, so you might as well pick up some that you like. Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $88 $62 (30% off) This responsibly-made crewneck is perfect for a day working from home. Outerknown Apex Trunks Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $145 $102 (30% off) The Apex, Kelly Slater's signature trunks, were tested around the world to create the most high-performance suit you can get. Outerknown Paz Cord Trucker outerknown.com SHOP NOW $225 $158 (30% off) With cozy sherpa lining and always-in-style corduroy on the outside, this jacket will be your go-to all winter long. Outerknown Sur Sweatpants outerknown.com SHOP NOW $118 $83 (30% off) Pair these with the Sur Sweatshirt for the a comfy, sustainably-made WFH fit. Outerknown Ambassador Slim Fit Outerknown outerknown.com SHOP NOW $128 $90 (30% off) The S.E.A. jeans, made at one of the best denim factories in the world, are guaranteed for life. Outerknown Arcana Sherpa Jacket outerknown.com SHOP NOW $198 $139 (30% off) Bundle up on the beach or by the fire with this heavyweight, high-pile fleece.

Filson Black Friday Deals Filson Tin Cloth Packer Hat Filson filson.com SHOP NOW $75 $37.50 (50% off)

Keep your head dry with this water-repellent, travel hat. Filson Featherweight Down Vest filson filson.com $250.00 SHOP NOW $250 $125 (50% off)

Made with traceable, responsibly-sourced goose down, this is the ultimate cool-weather vest. Filson Large Tin Cloth Grab 'n' Go Tote Bag filson.com $150.00 SHOP NOW $150 $75 (50% off)

This go-anywhere tote is made from 14-ounce Tin Cloth so it'll stand up to years of hard use. Filson Small Tin Cloth Field Duffle Bag filson.com $150.00 SHOP NOW $150 $75 (50% off)

Use it for camping trips, weekend getaways or lugging essentials to and from the job site.

