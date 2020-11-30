Today's Top Stories
Taylor Stitch Has Dropped Its Prices 30% Sitewide for Cyber Monday

Get a rare deal on boots, trucker jackets, oxfords and more right now at Taylor Stitch.

taylor stitch moto
Taylor Stitch

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Born in 2008 in San Francisco, Taylor Stitch has spent the last 12 years sourcing some of the finest materials and crafting quality garments that will stand up to the test of time. One of Gear Patrol's favorites, the brand knows how to make a product that is not only handsome in just about every way, but will wear in and not out. For Black Friday, Taylor Stitch has given us all a reason to join it on its journey, marking down the entire site 30 percent.

If you need to stock up on essentials like oxfords and chinos or are looking for a leather jacket to pass down to your kids after you've broken it in, Taylor Stitch has exactly what you need. Head over to the sale now — a deal like this doesn't come around often.

SHOP NOW

Taylor Stitch Cyber Monday Deals

Taylor Stitch Explorer Shirt
Taylor Stitch Explorer Shirt
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 (30% off)

Perfect for layering, this shirt is going to be one of the most versatile pieces you have.  

Taylor Stitch Moto Boot
Taylor Stitch Moto Boot
Taylor Stich Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$348 $244 (30% off)

These handsome boots are made with waterproof suede and will probably outlive you. 

Taylor Stitch Camp Pant
Taylor Stitch Camp Pant
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$128 $90 (30% off) 

The Camp Pant is cut to give you some room while maintaining the good looks of a well-tailored pant. 

Taylor Stitch Ranch Boot
Taylor Stitch Ranch Boot
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
$278.00
SHOP NOW

$348 $244 (30% off)

This Chelsea boot will only get better with time and hard work. 

Taylor Stitch Jack
Taylor Stitch Jack
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $69 (30% off)

This wardrobe staple is comfy right out of the box and will never let you down. 

Taylor Stitch Cuyama Jacket
Taylor Stitch Cuyama Jacket
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$998 $699 (30% off)

Buy this jacket and it will be in your family for generations. 

Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket
Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$248 $174 (30% off)

Taylor Stitch's staple chore coat gets an upgrade with this charcoal wool colorway. 

Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket
Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$228 $160 (30% off)

A trucker jacket is a timeless silhouette that every guy needs in his closet. 

Taylor Stitch Fisherman Sweater
Taylor Stitch Fisherman Sweater
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SHOP NOW

$228 $160 (30% off)

Made from 100% merino wool, this sweater will keep you cozy all winter long. 

Outerknown Cyber Monday Deals

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 (30% off)

A daily staple that you're never going to want to take off. 

Outerknown Indigo Tye-Die Mask 3-Pack
Outerknown Indigo Tye-Die Mask 3-Pack
Outerknown outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $21 (30% off)

Masks are going to be in our lives for a while, so you might as well pick up some that you like. 

Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $62 (30% off)

This responsibly-made crewneck is perfect for a day working from home. 

Outerknown Apex Trunks
Outerknown Apex Trunks
Outerknown outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $102 (30% off)

The Apex, Kelly Slater's signature trunks, were tested around the world to create the most high-performance suit you can get. 

Outerknown Paz Cord Trucker
Outerknown Paz Cord Trucker
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$225 $158 (30% off)

With cozy sherpa lining and always-in-style corduroy on the outside, this jacket will be your go-to all winter long. 

Outerknown Sur Sweatpants
Outerknown Sur Sweatpants
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $83 (30% off)

Pair these with the Sur Sweatshirt for the a comfy, sustainably-made WFH fit. 

Outerknown Ambassador Slim Fit
Outerknown Ambassador Slim Fit
Outerknown outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $90 (30% off)

The S.E.A. jeans, made at one of the best denim factories in the world, are guaranteed for life. 

Outerknown Arcana Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown Arcana Sherpa Jacket
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$198 $139 (30% off)

Bundle up on the beach or by the fire with this heavyweight, high-pile fleece. 

Filson Black Friday Deals

Filson Rangeland Boots
Filson Rangeland Boots
Filson huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$398 $279 (30% off)
Good for hunting or long days on your feet.

Filson Large Grab N Go Tote
Filson Large Grab N Go Tote
Filson zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $110 (27% off)
Fill it with tools, groceries or other necessities — it packs flat when not in use.

Filson Scout Shirt
Filson Scout Shirt
Filson zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$115 $86 (25% off)
It's hard to beat this rugged plaid shirt.

Service Boot
Service Boot
Filson huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$348 $244 (30% off)
A well-made service boot with durable rough-out leather.

Filson Duffel Pack
Filson Duffel Pack
Filson zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$295 $175 (41% off)
Good for weekends away.

Filson Ridgeway Fleece Jacket
Filson Ridgeway Fleece Jacket
Filson zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $91 (30% off)
Understated warmth for the cooler months ahead.

