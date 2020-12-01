Act Fast: Taylor Stitch's 30% Cyber Week Sale Ends Today

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
Born in 2008 in San Francisco, Taylor Stitch has spent the last 12 years sourcing some of the finest materials and crafting quality garments that will stand up to the test of time. One of Gear Patrol's favorites, the brand knows how to make a product that is not only handsome in just about every way, but will wear in and not out. For Black Friday, Taylor Stitch has given us all a reason to join it on its journey, marking down the entire site 30 percent.
If you need to stock up on essentials like oxfords and chinos or are looking for a leather jacket to pass down to your kids after you've broken it in, Taylor Stitch has exactly what you need. Head over to the sale now because it ends today — and a deal like this doesn't come around often.
Taylor Stitch Cyber Monday Deals
$148 $104 (30% off)
Perfect for layering, this shirt is going to be one of the most versatile pieces you have.
$348 $244 (30% off)
These handsome boots are made with waterproof suede and will probably outlive you.
$128 $90 (30% off)
The Camp Pant is cut to give you some room while maintaining the good looks of a well-tailored pant.
$348 $244 (30% off)
This Chelsea boot will only get better with time and hard work.
$98 $69 (30% off)
This wardrobe staple is comfy right out of the box and will never let you down.
$998 $699 (30% off)
Buy this jacket and it will be in your family for generations.
$248 $174 (30% off)
Taylor Stitch's staple chore coat gets an upgrade with this charcoal wool colorway.
$228 $160 (30% off)
A trucker jacket is a timeless silhouette that every guy needs in his closet.
Best of Cyber Week Deals
$12.50 $9 (28% off)
You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.
$299 $165 (45% off)
The Micro Puff Hoody is the lightest and most packable jacket the company has ever made, but doesn’t sacrifice warmth.
$45 $20 (56% off)
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.
$140 $120 (14% off)
This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.
$34 $30.60 (10% off)
One of our team’s favorite watch straps, Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO is incredibly comfortable and comes in multiple colors and sizes.
$50 $37 (25% off)
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
$148 $104 (30% off )
Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really.
$159 $128 (20% off w/coupon at checkout)
If you're feeling cooped up, you can bet your kids (or any kids you know) are too. Do them and yourself a favor and be a holiday hero with this tricked-out scooter.
$100 $80 (20% off)
This roomy mat is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and formaldehyde-free with excellent cushioning for joint support. Get started on your New Year's resolutions now.
$60 $30 (50% off)
Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.
$80 $60 (25% off)
Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers.
$850 $570 (33% off)
This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection
$248 $174 (30% off)
Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 30% off for a limited time.
$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$230 $177 (23% off)
One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)
With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.
$737.00 $353 (52% off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$199.00 $139.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. With all colors on sale, the Nano Puff at 30 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.20 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$79 $55 (30% off)
Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.
$168.00 $97 (30% off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 30% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.