Act Fast: Taylor Stitch's 30% Cyber Week Sale Ends Today

Born in 2008 in San Francisco, Taylor Stitch has spent the last 12 years sourcing some of the finest materials and crafting quality garments that will stand up to the test of time. One of Gear Patrol's favorites, the brand knows how to make a product that is not only handsome in just about every way, but will wear in and not out. For Black Friday, Taylor Stitch has given us all a reason to join it on its journey, marking down the entire site 30 percent.

If you need to stock up on essentials like oxfords and chinos or are looking for a leather jacket to pass down to your kids after you've broken it in, Taylor Stitch has exactly what you need. Head over to the sale now because it ends today — and a deal like this doesn't come around often.

Taylor Stitch Cyber Monday Deals Taylor Stitch Explorer Shirt Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $148 $104 (30% off) Perfect for layering, this shirt is going to be one of the most versatile pieces you have. Taylor Stitch Moto Boot Taylor Stich Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $348 $244 (30% off) These handsome boots are made with waterproof suede and will probably outlive you. Taylor Stitch Camp Pant Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $128 $90 (30% off) The Camp Pant is cut to give you some room while maintaining the good looks of a well-tailored pant. Taylor Stitch Ranch Boot Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch $278.00 SHOP NOW $348 $244 (30% off) This Chelsea boot will only get better with time and hard work. Taylor Stitch Jack Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com SHOP NOW $98 $69 (30% off) This wardrobe staple is comfy right out of the box and will never let you down. Taylor Stitch Cuyama Jacket Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $998 $699 (30% off) Buy this jacket and it will be in your family for generations. Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $248 $174 (30% off) Taylor Stitch's staple chore coat gets an upgrade with this charcoal wool colorway. Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $228 $160 (30% off) A trucker jacket is a timeless silhouette that every guy needs in his closet.

