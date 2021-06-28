Today's Top Stories
Act Fast: Taylor Stitch's 30% Peak of Summer Sale Is on Now

Get a rare deal on shorts, button-downs, polos and more right now at Taylor Stitch.

By Will Porter
taylor stitch summer
Taylor Stitch

Born in 2008 in San Francisco, Taylor Stitch has spent the last 12 years sourcing some of the finest materials and crafting quality garments that will stand up to the test of time. One of Gear Patrol's favorites, the brand knows how to make a product that is not only handsome in just about every way, but will wear in and not out. For the summer of 2021, Taylor Stitch is giving us all a reason to join it on its journey, marking down the entire site 30 percent through July 4.

If you need to stock up on essentials like button-downs and shorts or are looking for a waxed canvas jacket to pass down to your kid after you've broken it in, Taylor Stitch has exactly what you need. We picked out some of our favorites below, but make sure to head over to the sale now — a deal like this doesn't come around often.

Taylor Stitch Peak of Summer Sale

Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve Jack
Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve Jack
Taylor Stitch
$98 $69 (30% OFF)

Everyone will be asking where you got your new favorite barbecue uniform. 

Taylor Stitch Easy Short
Taylor Stitch Easy Short
Taylor Stitch
$98 $78 (20% OFF)

A lightweight pair of shorts with an easygoing waistline makes any summer fit better. 

Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve California
Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve California
Taylor Stitch
$98 $78 (20% OFF)

Light and breezy, this is your new go-to summer shirt.

Taylor Stitch Moto Boot
Taylor Stitch Moto Boot
Taylor Stitch
$348 $278 (20% off)

These handsome boots are made with waterproof suede and will probably outlive you. 

Taylor Stitch Heavy Bag Henley
Taylor Stitch Heavy Bag Henley
Taylor Stitch
$68 $48 (30% off)

A henley is a foundational winter garment and you would be hard-pressed to find a better quality one than The Heavy Bag version.

Taylor Stitch Slim Chino
Taylor Stitch Slim Chino
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
$98 $69 (30% off)

These chinos are a great WFH upgrade over less-forgiving jeans.

Taylor Stitch Jack
Taylor Stitch Jack
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$98 $69 (30% off)

This wardrobe staple is comfy right out of the box and will never let you down. 

Taylor Stitch Waxed Canvas Long Haul Jacket
Taylor Stitch Waxed Canvas Long Haul Jacket
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
$168 $132 (30% off)

A waxed canvas jacket is a wardrobe staple. And this on-sale version just happens to be one of our favorites out there.

Taylor Stitch Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stich Taylor Stitch
$88 $70 (20% off)

Taylor Stitch's new rugby shirt gives you a chance to elevate your WFH fit with a collar while still keeping it comfy. 

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $230 (34% OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Sur La Table
$150 $125 (17% OFF)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Amazon
$70 $59 (16% OFF)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
skimresources.com
$649 $549 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch
$88 $48 (46% OFF)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

