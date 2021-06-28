Act Fast: Taylor Stitch's 30% Peak of Summer Sale Is on Now

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Born in 2008 in San Francisco, Taylor Stitch has spent the last 12 years sourcing some of the finest materials and crafting quality garments that will stand up to the test of time. One of Gear Patrol's favorites, the brand knows how to make a product that is not only handsome in just about every way, but will wear in and not out. For the summer of 2021, Taylor Stitch is giving us all a reason to join it on its journey, marking down the entire site 30 percent through July 4.

If you need to stock up on essentials like button-downs and shorts or are looking for a waxed canvas jacket to pass down to your kid after you've broken it in, Taylor Stitch has exactly what you need. We picked out some of our favorites below, but make sure to head over to the sale now — a deal like this doesn't come around often.

