Nike's OG Killshot Sneakers Are Marked Down to Under $60 for Cyber Monday

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

It's a rare sneaker that has the ability to inspire dizzying levels of demand among sneakerheads and non-sneakerheads alike. For much of the last decade, the Nike Killshot 2 was that sneaker. Initially released through the Swoosh's partnership with J.Crew, the Killshot 2 was a smash-hit success right from the outset, selling out instantly every time it dropped.

It was so popular, in fact, that last year Nike made the decision to release the sneaker through its own retail channels, making the silhouette widely available after so many years of carefully monitoring its distribution. Sneaker-wearers around the world rejoiced. (And then bought a lot of sneakers.) And the Swoosh didn't stop there. Though the Killshot 2 remains a reliable standby for your regular rotation, Nike's since leveraged the shoe's popularity by reintroducing the original silhouette that inspired the J.Crew style. And for my money *lowers voice conspiratorially* it might just be the better sneaker.



The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's on sale for some of the lowest prices I've seen yet (under 60 bucks!) — which means you can snag a veritable piece of sneaker history for approximately the same amount you'd spend on two movie tickets, an oversized Diet Coke, and a vat of popcorn in the Before Times. So when your grandkids ask you what you did during the great Sneaker Wars of the '20s, you should say you fought — and fought valiantly — on the side of good taste, and then pull out the battered pair of Killshots (which are also 25 percent off right now) you copped for a bargain that fateful Cyber Monday in 2020 to prove your point.



Nike Killshot OG SP $58.97 (was $90, 33% off) nike.com Buy

Best Deals on Sneakers

Best Deals on Vans

Best J.Crew Deals

Best Everlane Deals

Best Taylor Stitch Deals

Taylor Stitch Explorer Shirt Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $148 $104 (30% off) Perfect for layering, this shirt is going to be one of the most versatile pieces you have. Taylor Stitch Moto Boot Taylor Stich Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $348 $244 (30% off) These handsome boots are made with waterproof suede and will probably outlive you. Taylor Stitch Camp Pant Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $128 $90 (30% off) The Camp Pant is cut to give you some room while maintaining the good looks of a well-tailored pant. Taylor Stitch Ranch Boot Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch $278.00 SHOP NOW $348 $244 (30% off) This Chelsea boot will only get better with time and hard work. Taylor Stitch Jack Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com SHOP NOW $98 $69 (30% off) This wardrobe staple is comfy right out of the box and will never let you down. Taylor Stitch Cuyama Jacket Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $998 $699 (30% off) Buy this jacket and it will be in your family for generations. Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $248 $174 (30% off) Taylor Stitch's staple chore coat gets an upgrade with this charcoal wool colorway. Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $228 $160 (30% off) A trucker jacket is a timeless silhouette that every guy needs in his closet. Taylor Stitch Fisherman Sweater Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch SHOP NOW $228 $160 (30% off) Made from 100% merino wool, this sweater will keep you cozy all winter long.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io