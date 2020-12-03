Nike's OG Killshot Sneakers Are Marked Down to Under $60

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
It's a rare sneaker that has the ability to inspire dizzying levels of demand among sneakerheads and non-sneakerheads alike. For much of the last decade, the Nike Killshot 2 was that sneaker. Initially released through the Swoosh's partnership with J.Crew, the Killshot 2 was a smash-hit success right from the outset, selling out instantly every time it dropped.
It was so popular, in fact, that last year Nike made the decision to release the sneaker through its own retail channels, making the silhouette widely available after so many years of carefully monitoring its distribution. Sneaker-wearers around the world rejoiced. (And then bought a lot of sneakers.) And the Swoosh didn't stop there. Though the Killshot 2 remains a reliable standby for your regular rotation, Nike's since leveraged the shoe's popularity by reintroducing the original silhouette that inspired the J.Crew style. And for my money *lowers voice conspiratorially* it might just be the better sneaker.
The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's on sale for some of the lowest prices I've seen yet (under 60 bucks!) — which means you can snag a veritable piece of sneaker history for approximately the same amount you'd spend on two movie tickets, an oversized Diet Coke, and a vat of popcorn in the Before Times. So when your grandkids ask you what you did during the great Sneaker Wars of the '20s, you should say you fought — and fought valiantly — on the side of good taste, and then pull out the battered pair of Killshots you copped for a bargain that fateful Cyber Week in 2020 to prove your point.
Right now, Lo & Sons is offering 50 percent off its must-have weekender duffel, the Catalina Deluxe. It features a brilliant bottom pocket that separates dirty shoes and clothes from your clean goods. And a luggage sleeve attaches easily to most wheelie luggage, with adjustable zippers to ensure a close fit.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The Bambino Plus pulls useful tech from Breville’s larger, pricier options — a three-second heat-up time, shot pre-infusion and its fairly incredible milk wand — while maintaining a consistent, reliable flavor profile.
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
$289 $144 (50% off) Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.
