Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

15 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now

Substantial savings on jackets, boots, sweatshirts and more.

By Gear Patrol
best style deals 12 2
Courtesy

You care about how you look, but you also want a good deal — don't worry we've got you covered. After mining countless sale sections from respected brands and retailers across the web, we put together a list of the best style deals available. From warm-as-hell jackets to durable boots to iconic sunglasses, there's something for everybody. But don't wait, these will be gone before you know it.


Sitewide Sales

Adidas — Save 30%
Banana RepublicSave 50%
BarbourSave 55%
BattenwearSave up to 50%
Blue In GreenSave up to 50%
BonobosSave up to 72%
Brooks BrothersSave up to 70%
ClarksSave up to 60%
ConverseSave up to 35%
Cole HaanSave up to 70%
CorridorSave up to 45%
DockersSave up to 60%
East DaneSave up to 70%
EverlaneSave up to 50%
FahertySave 60%
Freemans Sporting Club — Save up to 50%
Gap — Save 50% + extra 10% w/ code 'GAPFRIDAY'
Hill City — Save 50%
Huckberry — Save up to 70%
IndochinoSave up to 40%
J.CrewSave extra 60% w/ code 'EARLY'
Levi’sSave 40% w/ code 'BLUESTREAK'
MadewellSave extra 50% w/ code 'VERYMERRY'
Matches FashionSave up to 50%
Mr ProterSave 30%
Neiman MarcusSave 40%
NikeSave up to 40%
NordstromSave up to 60%
OuterknownSave 30% w/ code 'GP30'
PatagoniaSave up to 50%
RaenSave up to 70%
Stag ProvisionsSave 25%
Tanner GoodsSave up to 60%
Taylor StitchSave 20%
Todd SnyderSave up to 72%
UniqloSave 60%

Notable Deals

Alex Mill Zip Jacket in Sherpa
Alex Mill Zip Jacket in Sherpa
Alex Mill huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $124 (25% off)

If you're late to the fleece game, this is a good place to start.

Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$405 $100 (75% off)
Because these aren't your dad's Ray-Bans.

Wild Bunch MST 14 Work Boots
Wild Bunch MST 14 Work Boots
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $129 (35% off)
Seriously good chukkas for a seriously good price.

Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $240 (13% off)
Pair this field watch with almost anything.

Champion Power Blend Fleece Hoodie
Champion Power Blend Fleece Hoodie
Champion nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $20 (55% off)
This sweatshirt is practically a steal.

Levi's Stay Loose Jeans
Levi's Stay Loose Jeans
Levi's Red Tab eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $63 (30% off)
The opposite of rigid denim.

Anonymous Ism Itazime Dye Crew
Anonymous Ism Itazime Dye Crew
Anonymous Ism eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$32 $26 (20% off)
Cool Japanese socks for your WFH uniform.

Teva Original Universal Sandals
Teva Original Universal Sandals
Teva huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $35 (30% off)
 Pair with your favorite Japanese socks in the cooler months.

Yeezy Hooded Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
Yeezy Hooded Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$550 $200 (63% off) 
If you like hoodies, relaxed fits and camo.

Rag & Bone Manston Bomber Jacket
Rag & Bone Manston Bomber Jacket
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$595 $260 (56% off) 
Take a page from Obama's style book.

Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket
Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket
Hill City huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $79 (50% off)

The ultimate light layer to fend off wind and chilly weather.

Howlin' Mr. Fantasy Polo Shirt
Howlin' Mr. Fantasy Polo Shirt
Howlin huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$108 $41 (62% off)

A classic style made cozier.

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Pants
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Pants
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)
You don't have to break the bank to look good.

Hansen Laust Jacket
Hansen Laust Jacket
Hansen huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$320 $121 (62% off)

The details on this jacket are insane — so is the price.

Portuguese Flannel Labura Corduroy Chore Jacket
Portuguese Flannel Labura Corduroy Chore Jacket
Portuguese Flannel eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $116 (30% off)
This is the best chore coat for your money (and now it's even cheaper). READ THE FULL REVIEW

Editor's Picks: Best Cyber Week Deals

sponsored note backcountry 12 2
Backcountry Up to 40% Off Aprés Deals

Presented by Backcountry

SHOP NOW

Up to 40% Off

Right now, Backcountry is offering 40 percent off as part of its Aprés Deals promo. It's the retailer's post-Cyber Monday sale with a second chance at scoring some serious deals on outdoor gear.

READ MORE

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $353 (52% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 (30% off w/code CELEBRATE)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $96 (31% off)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

SHOP MORE CYBER MONDAY TECH DEALS

Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
oldnavy.com
SHOP NOW

$12.50 $9 (28% off)

You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE FACE MASKS

Hydro Flask 22L Unbound Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask 22L Unbound Soft Cooler Pack
hydroflask.com
SHOP NOW

$199.95 $149.96 ($49.54 off)

The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.

READ OUR BEST COOLERS GUIDE

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$19.00 $16.99 ($2.01 off)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror.co
SHOP NOW

$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)

Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

READ MORE ABOUT MIRROR

Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
SHOP NOW

$230 $187 (18% off)

One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.

READ MORE ABOUT THE COWAY MIGHTY AIR PURIFIER

REI Big Haul Rolling Duffel
REI Big Haul Rolling Duffel
rei.com
SHOP NOW

$289 $144 (50% off)
Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.

READ MORE ABOUT REI'S CYBERWEEK SALE

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $20 (56% off)

Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

READ OUR BEST TRAVEL MUGS GUIDE

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.

READ ABOUT OTHER PIZZA-MAKING OPTIONS

Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
hydroflask.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $37 (25% off)

Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $220 (15% off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)

Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $60 (25% off)

Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THIS YEAR'S FALL BEERS

Flash Furniture High Back Mesh Chair
Flash Furniture High Back Mesh Chair
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$146.90 $125.99 ($20.91)

With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
revzilla.com
SHOP NOW

$850 $570 (33% off)

This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection

READ OUR GUIDE TO WINTER MOTORCYCLE GEAR

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
lecreuset.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Kammok Roo Double Hammock
Kammok Roo Double Hammock
kammok.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $55 (30% off)

Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

READ MORE ABOUT KAMMOK

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $138 (18% off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

Related Stories
The 50 Best Boots for Men
The 18 Best Hoodies for Men
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best Style Deals of the Week
How to Get a Discount at Warby Parker
24 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Perfect Everyday Overshirt Is Now 40% Off
29 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
27 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
Pendleton Jackets Are up to 50% Off
Save 15% on Red Wing Heritage Footwear Today Only
28 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping This Week
26 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
21 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now