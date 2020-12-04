The Coveted Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Is on Sale, but There's a Catch

When Adidas dropped the Terrex Free Hiker in early 2019 it took the internet by storm. Made with Adidas' proprietary Boost technology for an easy ride, Primeknit uppers that provide a sock-like fit, and a Continental outsole for a vice-like grip, this shoe covered all the bases when it comes to lightweight hiking gear — with a twist. As opposed to so many hiking shoes out there, these just look damn good. The perfect marriage of street style and technical features made for a double-take-worthy shoe that ended up being our favorite of 2019.

Adidas has been dropping some excellent sales in our lap these past few weeks, and right now its offering this shoe (and much more) at 30 percent off with code CELEBRATE. The Legend Earth/Grey Two/Signal Cyan is the only colorway that's 30 percent off (although the Legacy Green/Core Black/Signal Green version is $20 off). Sizing is limited, so shop ASAP if you want to score a pair. If you are torn and can't decide on something (or miss out on your size), Adidas is also selling $50 gift cards for $40. It's free money — what could be better?

