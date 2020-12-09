BioLite, Maker of 2020's Best New Headlamp, Is Offering 25% off Sitewide

If you have spent any time using a headlamp, you know that the features they boast are nice, but leave a little something to be desired. Max lumens can usually only be achieved for a few minutes and many headlamps just end up coming loose or bouncing all over the place as you move.
In 2020, BioLite has changed that with its best-in-class HeadLamp 750. With eight light modes, including a visibility light on the rear battery pack, Constant Mode, which allows you to control your lumens and see steadier for longer and Run Forever mode, this is one of the most advanced headlamps ever — landing it firmly in the GP100 as one of the best new outdoor products of the year. Right now, BioLite is offering 25 percent off this headlamp, as well as everything else on its site with code FRIENDS.
If you think the HeadLamp 750 is a little rich for your blood, we highly recommend its little brother, the HeadLamp 330, which packs a huge punch in a smaller frame. BioLite also boasts the exceptional CampStove 2 that comes either on its own or in a bundle that immediately improves your campsite chef skills.
This sale is part of Better With Friends, an effort put on by 17 brands who have committed to a better planet by undergoing the Climate Neutral Certification process. Featuring Avocado, Kammock, Rumpl, Western Rise, MiiR, and more, this is a one-stop shop for the conscious buyer looking to score a few extra deals.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors — including a versatile mesh bracelet version. This newer navy dial and light brown leather strap iteration is tough to beat though, especially at 30% off.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
