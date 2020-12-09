Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

BioLite, Maker of 2020's Best New Headlamp, Is Offering 25% off Sitewide

Pick up one of BioLite's exceptional headlamps or camp stoves at a killer price you rarely see.

head lamp
BioLite

If you have spent any time using a headlamp, you know that the features they boast are nice, but leave a little something to be desired. Max lumens can usually only be achieved for a few minutes and many headlamps just end up coming loose or bouncing all over the place as you move.

In 2020, BioLite has changed that with its best-in-class HeadLamp 750. With eight light modes, including a visibility light on the rear battery pack, Constant Mode, which allows you to control your lumens and see steadier for longer and Run Forever mode, this is one of the most advanced headlamps ever — landing it firmly in the GP100 as one of the best new outdoor products of the year. Right now, BioLite is offering 25 percent off this headlamp, as well as everything else on its site with code FRIENDS.

If you think the HeadLamp 750 is a little rich for your blood, we highly recommend its little brother, the HeadLamp 330, which packs a huge punch in a smaller frame. BioLite also boasts the exceptional CampStove 2 that comes either on its own or in a bundle that immediately improves your campsite chef skills.

This sale is part of Better With Friends, an effort put on by 17 brands who have committed to a better planet by undergoing the Climate Neutral Certification process. Featuring Avocado, Kammock, Rumpl, Western Rise, MiiR, and more, this is a one-stop shop for the conscious buyer looking to score a few extra deals.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite HeadLamp 750
$75 $100

$25 OFF w/ code FRIENDS (25%)

Named one of our top outdoor products of 2020, we've also previously called BioLite's HeadLamp 750 the best headlamp ever made. The 750 allows for the full 750 lumens to be run at a stable brightness for an extended time. The predecessor to the 750, the 330, is also on sale

READ OUR HEADLAMPS GUIDE

Sonos One Smart Speaker
Sonos One Smart Speaker
$159 $199

$40 OFF (25%)

This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.

READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

Filson Dryden Backpack
Filson Dryden Backpack
$135 $225

$90 OFF (40%)

While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.   

READ OUR EVERYDAY BACKPACKS GUIDE

Instant Pot Duo Plus
Instant Pot Duo Plus
$100 $160

$60 (37% off)

If you're not on the Instant Pot train yet, now's a great time to get onboard with 37% off this 9-in-1 cooking tool that can do it all. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO INSTAPOT COOKING

Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
Everlane 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack
$13 $18

$5 OFF (28%)

Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FACE MASKS

Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
$149 $199

$30 OFF (20%)

Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.

READ OUR FITNESS GIFT GUIDE

Timex Marlin Automatic 40mm
Timex Marlin Automatic 40mm
$181 $259

$78 OFF w/ code GIFTED30 (30%)

The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors — including a versatile mesh bracelet version. This newer navy dial and light brown leather strap iteration is tough to beat though, especially at 30% off. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$190 $275

$85 OFF (31%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$220 $259

$39 OFF (15%)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Apple Watch SE Smart Watch
Apple Watch SE Smart Watch
$270 $309

$39 OFF (13%)

Save 13% on Apple's entry level smartwatch, our budget pick for the best smartwatches of the year, and get a head start on your 2021 fitness goals. 

READ OUR SMARTWATCH GUIDE

Hill City Rain Shell
Hill City Rain Shell
$80 $198

$188 OFF (59%)

This is our Editor's Just Get This Pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.

READ OUR BEST RAIN JACKETS GUIDE 

Everlane Court Sneaker
Everlane Court Sneaker
$49 $98

$50 OFF (50%)

This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
$353 $737

$384 OFF (52%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
$126 $180

$54 OFF w/code CELEBRATE (30%)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Maker
Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Maker
$247 $360

$113 OFF (31%)

The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.

READ OUR GIFT GUIDE FOR COFFEE LOVERS

Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's Trucker Jacket
$63 $89.50

$26.50 OFF w/ code YESPLS (30%)

A classic, versatile silhouette  from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather.  

READ OUR GUIDE TO DENIM JACKETS

Sennheiser HD 450BT
Sennheiser HD 450BT
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.

READ OUR BEST HEADPHONES GUIDE

Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
$50 $70

$20 OFF (29%) 

Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
$186 $290

$104 OFF (36%)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems. 

READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

Clarks Wallabee Boot
Clarks Wallabee Boot
$96 $160

$64 OFF w/ code EXTRA40 (40%)

A classic, versatile boot that are basically pillows for your feet, now for under $100.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
$96 $140

$44 OFF (31%)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

MORE WFH ESSENTIALS

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

