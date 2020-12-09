Get Anova's Highly Touted Sous Vide Cooker on Sale Now

Anova Culinary had already taken over the sous vide world with its highly rated Precision Cooker when they decided to up the ante and release the Precision Cooker Nano. Despite being two inches smaller than the larger Precision Cooker, the Nano still packs the power to cook enough food for a family of four while taking up considerably less kitchen space.
With 750 watts of power and easy control through the Anova app, you are guaranteed great results every time. If you're not sure what to cook, the app also includes thousands of sous vide recipes for free.
Right now you can pick up the Precision Cooker Nano for $99 at Amazon, which is $30 off the retail price. If you're looking for the whole bundle, you can pick up the Nano with a vacuum sealer for $160, which is $48 off the retail price. Never overcook your food again.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$25 OFF w/ code FRIENDS (25%)
Named one of our top outdoor products of 2020, we've also previously called BioLite's HeadLamp 750 the best headlamp ever made. The 750 allows for the full 750 lumens to be run at a stable brightness for an extended time. The predecessor to the 750, the 330, is also on sale.
$40 OFF (25%)
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
$90 OFF (40%)
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
$60 (37% off)
If you're not on the Instant Pot train yet, now's a great time to get onboard with 37% off this 9-in-1 cooking tool that can do it all.
$5 OFF (28%)
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
$30 OFF (20%)
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
$78 OFF w/ code GIFTED30 (30%)
The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors — including a versatile mesh bracelet version. This newer navy dial and light brown leather strap iteration is tough to beat though, especially at 30% off.
$85 OFF (31%)
For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.
$39 OFF (15%)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$39 OFF (13%)
Save 13% on Apple's entry level smartwatch, our budget pick for the best smartwatches of the year, and get a head start on your 2021 fitness goals.
$188 OFF (59%)
This is our Editor's Just Get This Pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.
$50 OFF (50%)
This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.
$384 OFF (52%)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$54 OFF w/code CELEBRATE (30%)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$113 OFF (31%)
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
$26.50 OFF w/ code YESPLS (30%)
A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather.
$50 OFF (25%)
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
$20 OFF (29%)
Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.
$104 OFF (36%)
One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems.
$64 OFF w/ code EXTRA40 (40%)
A classic, versatile boot that are basically pillows for your feet, now for under $100.
$44 OFF (31%)
This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.
$2 OFF (11%)
Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities.