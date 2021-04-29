Get Anova's Highly Touted Sous Vide Cooker on Sale Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Anova Culinary had already taken over the sous vide world with its highly rated Precision Cooker when they decided to up the ante and release the Precision Cooker Nano. Despite being two inches smaller than the larger Precision Cooker, the Nano still packs the power to cook enough food for a family of four while taking up considerably less kitchen space.
With 750 watts of power and easy control through the Anova app, you are guaranteed great results every time. If you're not sure what to cook, the app also includes thousands of sous vide recipes for free.
Right now you can pick up the Precision Cooker Nano for $99 at Amazon (as well as Anova and a few other sites), which is $30 off the retail price. If you're looking for the whole bundle, you can pick up the Nano with a vacuum sealer for $169, which is $40 off the retail price. Never overcook your food again.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
Pulling on a pair of cord trousers with a drawstring and you're guaranteed laid-back vibes and supreme comfort. What you get extra with Outerknown is a commitment to sustainability that is not found everywhere.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io