Get Anova's Highly Touted Sous Vide Cooker on Sale Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Anova Culinary had already taken over the sous vide world with its highly rated Precision Cooker when they decided to up the ante and release the Precision Cooker Nano. Despite being two inches smaller than the larger Precision Cooker, the Nano still packs the power to cook enough food for a family of four while taking up considerably less kitchen space.

With 750 watts of power and easy control through the Anova app, you are guaranteed great results every time. If you're not sure what to cook, the app also includes thousands of sous vide recipes for free.

Right now you can pick up the Precision Cooker Nano for $99 at Amazon (as well as Anova and a few other sites), which is $30 off the retail price. If you're looking for the whole bundle, you can pick up the Nano with a vacuum sealer for $169, which is $40 off the retail price. Never overcook your food again.

SHOP NOW: AMAZON SHOP NOW: ANOVA SHOP NOW: SUR LA TABLE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io