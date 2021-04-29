Today's Top Stories
Get Anova's Highly Touted Sous Vide Cooker on Sale Now

If you are looking for a sous vide cooker in a smaller package, check out the Anova Precision Cooker Nano.

anova nano precision cooker
Anova

Anova Culinary had already taken over the sous vide world with its highly rated Precision Cooker when they decided to up the ante and release the Precision Cooker Nano. Despite being two inches smaller than the larger Precision Cooker, the Nano still packs the power to cook enough food for a family of four while taking up considerably less kitchen space.

With 750 watts of power and easy control through the Anova app, you are guaranteed great results every time. If you're not sure what to cook, the app also includes thousands of sous vide recipes for free.

Right now you can pick up the Precision Cooker Nano for $99 at Amazon (as well as Anova and a few other sites), which is $30 off the retail price. If you're looking for the whole bundle, you can pick up the Nano with a vacuum sealer for $169, which is $40 off the retail price. Never overcook your food again.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Everlane Slim Fit Performance Air Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt
Everlane Slim Fit Performance Air Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt
Everlane skimresources.com
$17 $58

$41 OFF (70%)

Everlane is already fairly priced, but this is an outrageous deal. The performance short sleeve shirt is the brand's lightest oxford yet, now paired with stretch and breathability you won't believe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror skimresources.com
$1,345 $1,745

$150 OFF + FREE SHIPPING AND INSTALLATION W/ CODE MOTHERSDAY21

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
skimresources.com
$5,096 $5,995

$899 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Sol 72 Colworth Plastic Adirondack Chair
Sol 72 Colworth Plastic Adirondack Chair
Sol 72
$182 $329

$137 OFF (44%)

A silhouette that screams summertime, the Adirondack chair fits in any outdoor living space and will be your go-to for every party, grill out and backyard hang. 

SHOP WAY DAY 2021

Outerknown Paz Cord Pants
Outerknown Paz Cord Pants
skimresources.com
$59 $118

$59 OFF (50%)

Pulling on a pair of cord trousers with a drawstring and you're guaranteed laid-back vibes and supreme comfort. What you get extra with Outerknown is a commitment to sustainability that is not found everywhere. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS

Beats PowerBeats Pro Wireless - Certified Refurbished
Beats PowerBeats Pro Wireless - Certified Refurbished
skimresources.com
$127 $150

$23 OFF W/ CODE PICKCR4MOM(15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
linen skimresources.com
$215 $269

$54 OFF (20%)

These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
skimresources.com
$187 $249

$62 OFF W/ CODE SAVEMORE (25%)

The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
skimresources.com
$450 $570

$120 OFF (21%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
skimresources.com
$115 $145

$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$197 $250

$53 OFF (21%)

AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

