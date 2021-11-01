Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
This Boot Blends Style and Performance
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Your Guide to Dressing Well This Holiday Season

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Some of the Best Wireless Headphones Are Already Discounted for Black Friday

Everyone uses them, so why not pick up an on-sale upgrade and make someone's holiday?

By Will Porter
sony wf 1000xm4 wireless earbuds
Sony

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Whether you're still working in an office or you've transformed one of the rooms in your home into your workspace, there's a pretty good chance you'll be contending with some distracting background noise. There's also a pretty good chance the people you care about will be doing the same. But whether you're buying for yourself or someone else, these wireless headphones will get the job done right — and they've all already been slapped with early Black Friday discounts.

Related Stories
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021
5 Wireless Earbuds If You Don’t Want AirPods
The Best Noise-Canceling Headphones in 2021

Headphones — be they earbuds, on-ear or over-ear — are just something we use every single day. That means picking up some is an easy win when it comes to gifting. There is a pair for everyone, whether you're tired of overhearing your partner's Zoom calls or your brother keeps complaining about his first-gen AirPods.

There are a ton of epic deals on headphones right now and we did a deep dive to pick out some of the best around. Most of these have we've recommended in some facet here at Gear Patrol and are good options for different budgets. Happy gifting!

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$279 $199 ($80 OFF)

These earbuds can seamlessly swap between a full Transparency Mode and nigh-unbeatable noise cancellation, making them as perfect for studying as they are for commuting.

READ ABOUT BOSE QUIETCOMFORT EARBUDS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones
Sony amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $248 ($102 OFF)

These might be the best all-around over-ear headphones offered by Sony. And they're all the more enticing when you can get them for over $100 off.

READ ABOUT SONY FLAGSHIP NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$299 $199 ($100 OFF)

Offering up features like a trio of award-winning noise-canceling levels, Alexa integration, and Bose-exclusive audio-only AR tech, these over-ear headphones are a steal at this price.

READ ABOUT ALL BOSE HEADPHONES

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds
Sony amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $280 ($32 OFF)

While an 11% discount might not seem like much, it's the lowest price we've seen for this pair of outstanding, industry-leading, AI assistant-integrated, IP4X water-resistant Sony earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $190 ($59 off)

We'd be remiss to not mention AirPods. Whether they're truly the best is up to you. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AIRPODS PRO

Bose Sport Earbuds
Bose Sport Earbuds
Bose bose.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $149 ($31 off)

The Bose Sport Earbuds are the company's new sweat-resistant wireless earbuds with excellent battery life. Bose is discounting them by $31 for the holiday.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BOSE QC EARBUDS

Jaybird Vista
Jaybird Vista
Jaybird
SHOP NOW

$180 $150 ($30 off)

Our pick for the best wireless earbuds for running, the Jaybird Vistas are fully waterproof and sweatproof — something athletes demand. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST RUNNING HEADPHONES

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Electronics amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $100 ($70 off)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are the company's newest and innovatively-designed wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sony WF-1000XM3
Sony WF-1000XM3
Sony amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $128 ($32 off)

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is one of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE SONY WF-100XM3

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
Sennheiser Consumer Audio amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $200 ($100 off)

The second-generation of Sennheiser's wireless earbuds add active noise-cancellation and wireless charging. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE SENNHEISER MOMENTUM TRUE WIRELESS 2

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen
Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen
Amazon amazon.com
$89.99
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 ($30 off)

The Echo Buds are affordable wireless earbuds that also happen to have active noise-canceling technology. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ECHO BUDS

Jabra Elite Active 75t
Jabra Elite Active 75t
Jabra amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $100 ($80 off)

Water resistance and an excellent mic make these some of the best Air Pod alternatives out there.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE JABRA ELITE ACTIVE 75T

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $248 (29% OFF)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool
Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$820 $720 (12% OFF)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans, air purifiers and humidifiers. This one has all three — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as the weather dries out this winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

The Mirror
The Mirror
Mirror
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $995 (33% OFF)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$43 $30 (30% OFF)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. This take on the classic staple is built from comfortable, soft and breathable cotton and comes with a cozy elastic waistband.

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$279 $199 (29% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on Bose's flagship wireless earbuds, which have excellent hi-fi sound, battery life of 6 hours and can be charged wirelessly with a Qi charging pad.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$225 $130 (42% OFF)

These three nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally torching yourself when things get hot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$168 $118 (30% OFF)

Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
Verizon
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

Sometimes the best Apple-compatible accessories are those made by the brand themselves, which is the case with the easy-to-use, highly-responsive Apple Pencil 2nd Gen stylus.

READ ABOUT THE BEST IPAD PRO ACCESSORIES

Eastland 'Lumber Up' Moc Toe Boot
Eastland 'Lumber Up' Moc Toe Boot
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$125 $95 (24% OFF)

Combining a lightweight sneaker-like outsole, cushy insole, and tough leather upper, this hand-sewn comfy-meets-classic boot is a solid addition to any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Naadam
SAVE NOW

$175 $132 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS25)

Boasting a sporty v-stitched collar and subtle raglan sleeves, this 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater looks cool and casual but feels soft to the point of luxuriousness.

READ ABOUT MEN'S SWEATERS

G-Shock GM5600B-1 Watch
G-Shock GM5600B-1 Watch
Macy's
SAVE NOW

$220 $165 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

A reimagining of the brand's first-ever release, this modernized, feature-rich, all-metal G-Shock is a stylish, if somewhat subdued means of adding some ruggedness to your daily wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE COMPLETE G-SHOCK WATCH LINEUP

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $128 (20% OFF)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Wayfair Black Friday Deals: What to Buy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Some of Dyson's Best Vacuums Are on Sale
Mirror Is Offering Over $500 off Right Now
Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs Are Currently 30% off
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
These Bose Earbuds Are at Their Lowest Price Ever
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
There's a Sale on One of the Best Grilling Tools