Some of the Best Wireless Headphones Are Already Discounted for Black Friday

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Whether you're still working in an office or you've transformed one of the rooms in your home into your workspace, there's a pretty good chance you'll be contending with some distracting background noise. There's also a pretty good chance the people you care about will be doing the same. But whether you're buying for yourself or someone else, these wireless headphones will get the job done right — and they've all already been slapped with early Black Friday discounts.
Headphones — be they earbuds, on-ear or over-ear — are just something we use every single day. That means picking up some is an easy win when it comes to gifting. There is a pair for everyone, whether you're tired of overhearing your partner's Zoom calls or your brother keeps complaining about his first-gen AirPods.
There are a ton of epic deals on headphones right now and we did a deep dive to pick out some of the best around. Most of these have we've recommended in some facet here at Gear Patrol and are good options for different budgets. Happy gifting!
$279 $199 ($80 OFF)
These earbuds can seamlessly swap between a full Transparency Mode and nigh-unbeatable noise cancellation, making them as perfect for studying as they are for commuting.
$350 $248 ($102 OFF)
These might be the best all-around over-ear headphones offered by Sony. And they're all the more enticing when you can get them for over $100 off.
$299 $199 ($100 OFF)
Offering up features like a trio of award-winning noise-canceling levels, Alexa integration, and Bose-exclusive audio-only AR tech, these over-ear headphones are a steal at this price.
$248 $280 ($32 OFF)
While an 11% discount might not seem like much, it's the lowest price we've seen for this pair of outstanding, industry-leading, AI assistant-integrated, IP4X water-resistant Sony earbuds.
$249 $190 ($59 off)
We'd be remiss to not mention AirPods. Whether they're truly the best is up to you.
$180 $149 ($31 off)
The Bose Sport Earbuds are the company's new sweat-resistant wireless earbuds with excellent battery life. Bose is discounting them by $31 for the holiday.
$180 $150 ($30 off)
Our pick for the best wireless earbuds for running, the Jaybird Vistas are fully waterproof and sweatproof — something athletes demand.
$170 $100 ($70 off)
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are the company's newest and innovatively-designed wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation.
$160 $128 ($32 off)
The Sony WF-1000XM3 is one of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy.
$300 $200 ($100 off)
The second-generation of Sennheiser's wireless earbuds add active noise-cancellation and wireless charging.
$120 $90 ($30 off)
The Echo Buds are affordable wireless earbuds that also happen to have active noise-canceling technology.
$180 $100 ($80 off)
Water resistance and an excellent mic make these some of the best Air Pod alternatives out there.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$350 $248 (29% OFF)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
$820 $720 (12% OFF)
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans, air purifiers and humidifiers. This one has all three — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as the weather dries out this winter.
$1,495 $995 (33% OFF)
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.
$43 $30 (30% OFF)
Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. This take on the classic staple is built from comfortable, soft and breathable cotton and comes with a cozy elastic waistband.
$279 $199 (29% OFF)
This is the lowest price we've seen on Bose's flagship wireless earbuds, which have excellent hi-fi sound, battery life of 6 hours and can be charged wirelessly with a Qi charging pad.
$225 $130 (42% OFF)
These three nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally torching yourself when things get hot.
$168 $118 (30% OFF)
Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.
$130 $100 (23% OFF)
Sometimes the best Apple-compatible accessories are those made by the brand themselves, which is the case with the easy-to-use, highly-responsive Apple Pencil 2nd Gen stylus.
$125 $95 (24% OFF)
Combining a lightweight sneaker-like outsole, cushy insole, and tough leather upper, this hand-sewn comfy-meets-classic boot is a solid addition to any wardrobe.
$175 $132 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS25)
Boasting a sporty v-stitched collar and subtle raglan sleeves, this 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater looks cool and casual but feels soft to the point of luxuriousness.
$220 $165 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
A reimagining of the brand's first-ever release, this modernized, feature-rich, all-metal G-Shock is a stylish, if somewhat subdued means of adding some ruggedness to your daily wardrobe.
$160 $128 (20% OFF)
These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.