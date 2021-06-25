Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Up to 65% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's Fourth of July Sale

Say hello to summer with new home furnishings at unbelievable prices.

By Oren Hartov
wayfair sale
Wayfair

Looking to update your home but don't want to spend a fortune on furnishings? Well, you're in luck. Right now Wayfair, everyone's favorite online discount furniture warehouse, is running some deals with discounts of up to 65% off. From patio furniture to tables to home office equipment — everything's discounted. (Wayfair also owns and operates Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now.)

Wayfair's pricing is dynamic, meaning MSRP is rarely the actual list price of an item, and thus "sale" prices are actually more in line with the prices you'd pay at other retailers. (Many retailers, including Amazon, engage in this practice.) However, this doesn't mean you aren't getting a great deal on a design that would otherwise cost you much more money from a different retailer.

Some of the highlights include up to 60 percent off living room seating, up to 50 percent off outdoor furniture and up to 55 percent off kitchen and dining. Wayfair's Fourth of July sale runs through July 4th.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

man walking through rocky terrain wearing backcountry gear accompanied by a dog
Backcountry's Fourth of July Sale

SHOP NOW

UP TO 50% OFF

Right now, Backcountry is offering killer deals on adventure gear as part of its Fourth of July Sale.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Made In Non Stick Set
Made In Non Stick Set
Made In
SAVE NOW

$357 $286 (20% OFF)

It isn't often that you can get this good of a deal on some of the best cookware you can buy. Made In's sale is must-shop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF SUMMER

Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$150 $125 (17% OFF)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$70 $59 (16% OFF)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$88 $68 (23% OFF)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

