Save Up to 70% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

Say hello to summer with new home furnishings at unbelievable prices.

By Oren Hartov
wayfair sale
Wayfair

Looking to update your home but don't want to spend a fortune on furnishings? Well, you're in luck. Right now Wayfair, everyone's favorite online discount furniture warehouse, is running some deals with discounts of up to 70% off. From patio furniture to tables to home office equipment — everything's discounted. (Wayfair also owns and operates Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now.)

Wayfair's pricing is dynamic, meaning MSRP is rarely the actual list price of an item, and thus "sale" prices are actually more in line with the prices you'd pay at other retailers. (Many retailers, including Amazon, engage in this practice.) However, this doesn't mean you aren't getting a great deal on a design that would otherwise cost you much more money from a different retailer.

Some of the highlights include up to 60 percent off living room seating, up to 60 percent off outdoor furniture, up to 60 percent off kitchen and dining and office furniture that starts at just $80. Wayfair's Memorial Day sale runs until May 31.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Burrow Nomad Club Chair
Burrow Nomad Club Chair
131 Reviews skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS

The Buffy Breeze Comforter
The Buffy Breeze Comforter
skimresources.com
$152 $179

$27 OFF W/ CODE CHILLOUT (15%)

This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon skimresources.com
$186 $245

$59 OFF (24%)

These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
skimresources.com
$891 $1,048

$157 OFF (15%)

APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE DESKS

Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
skimresources.com
$100 $170

$70 OFF (41%)

In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MOISTURIZERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
skimresources.com
$279 $380

$101 OFF (27%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. skimresources.com
$158 $225

$67 OFF (30%)

The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JEANS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike skimresources.com
$55 $95

$40 OFF (42%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS 

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives skimresources.com
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

