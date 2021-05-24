Save Up to 70% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

Looking to update your home but don't want to spend a fortune on furnishings? Well, you're in luck. Right now Wayfair, everyone's favorite online discountfurniture warehouse, is running some deals with discounts of up to 70% off. From patio furniture to tables to home office equipment — everything's discounted. (Wayfair also owns and operates Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now.)
Wayfair's pricing is dynamic, meaning MSRP is rarely the actual list price of an item, and thus "sale" prices are actually more in line with the prices you'd pay at other retailers. (Many retailers, including Amazon, engage in this practice.) However, this doesn't mean you aren't getting a great deal on a design that would otherwise cost you much more money from a different retailer.
This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io