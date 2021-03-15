Save Up to 60% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's 72-Hour Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

Looking to update your home but don't want to spend a fortune on furnishings? Well, you're in luck. Right now Wayfair, everyone's favorite online discount furniture warehouse, is running some deals with discounts of up to 60% off. From patio furniture to tables to home office equipment — everything's discounted. (Wayfair also owns and operates Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now.)



Wayfair's pricing is dynamic, meaning MSRP is rarely the actual list price of an item, and thus "sale" prices are actually more in line with the prices you'd pay at other retailers. (Many retailers, including Amazon, engage in this practice.) However, this doesn't mean you aren't getting a great deal on a design that would otherwise cost you much more money from a different retailer.

Here are some of our favorite pieces that are on sale — check out Wayfair.com for the entire selection.

Best Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals

Crispin Sun Lounger Set Wade Logan wayfair.com SHOP NOW $2,267 $410 (82% off) McAlester 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions Ivy Bronx wayfair.com SHOP NOW $489 $300 (40%) Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair Rosecliff Heights wayfair.com SHOP NOW $770 $330 (53% off) Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions Lark Manor wayfair.com SHOP NOW $1,176 $370 (69% off)

Best Wayfair Home Office Deals

Best Wayfair Kitchen and Dining Deals

Best Wayfair Living Room Deals

Best Wayfair Bedroom Deals







