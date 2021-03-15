Today's Top Stories
Save Up to 60% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's 72-Hour Sale

Say hello to spring with new home furnishings at unbelievable prices.

By Oren Hartov
the best outdoor and patio furniture of 2018 for every budget gear patrol design within reach eos 2
Courtesy

Looking to update your home but don't want to spend a fortune on furnishings? Well, you're in luck. Right now Wayfair, everyone's favorite online discount furniture warehouse, is running some deals with discounts of up to 60% off. From patio furniture to tables to home office equipment — everything's discounted. (Wayfair also owns and operates Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now.)

Wayfair's pricing is dynamic, meaning MSRP is rarely the actual list price of an item, and thus "sale" prices are actually more in line with the prices you'd pay at other retailers. (Many retailers, including Amazon, engage in this practice.) However, this doesn't mean you aren't getting a great deal on a design that would otherwise cost you much more money from a different retailer.

Here are some of our favorite pieces that are on sale — check out Wayfair.com for the entire selection.

Best Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals

Crispin Sun Lounger Set
Crispin Sun Lounger Set
Wade Logan wayfair.com
$2,267 $410 (82% off)

McAlester 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
McAlester 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Ivy Bronx wayfair.com
$489 $300 (40%)

Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair
Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair
Rosecliff Heights wayfair.com
$770 $330 (53% off)

Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Lark Manor wayfair.com
$1,176 $370 (69% off)

Best Wayfair Home Office Deals

Dayne Desk
Dayne Desk
Willa Arlo Interiors wayfair.com
$323 $246 (23% off)

Colette Task Chair
Colette Task Chair
Zipcode Design wayfair.com
$242 $120 (50% off)

Pemberton Geometric Bookcase
Pemberton Geometric Bookcase
Wrought Studio wayfair.com
$140 $89 (36% off)

Benay Task Chair
Benay Task Chair
Latitude Run wayfair.com
$361 $183 (49% off)

Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Upper Square wayfair.com
$525 $480 (9% off)

Dodd Writing Desk
Dodd Writing Desk
Williston Forge wayfair.com
$290 $166 (43% off)

Cyra Two-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet
Cyra Two-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet
Beachcrest Home wayfair.com
$470 $237 (50% off)

Best Wayfair Kitchen and Dining Deals

Milana Bar & Counter Stool
Milana Bar & Counter Stool
Williston Forge wayfair.com
$200 $178 (11% off)

Avado Bar Faucet
Avado Bar Faucet
Elkay wayfair.com
$246 $152 (36% off)

Nadine 7 Piece Dining Set
Nadine 7 Piece Dining Set
Darby Home Co wayfair.com
$1,224 $600 (51% off)

Camron Upholstered Side Chair
Camron Upholstered Side Chair
Foundstone wayfair.com
$190 $128 (33% off)

Best Wayfair Living Room Deals

Emmett Lounge Chair
Emmett Lounge Chair
allmodern.com
$350 $324 (7% off)

Ungar Coffee Table with Storage
Ungar Coffee Table with Storage
Mercury Row wayfair.com
$1,383 $630 (50% off)

Mccoppin Solid Wood TV Stand
Mccoppin Solid Wood TV Stand
Alcott Hill wayfair.com
$585 $455 (22% off)

Corey Distressed Abstract Area Rug
Corey Distressed Abstract Area Rug
AllModern wayfair.com
$200 $57 (72% off)

Delp 20" Table Lamp
Delp 20" Table Lamp
Orren Ellis wayfair.com
$50 $38 (24% off)

Boyden Armchair
Boyden Armchair
George Oliver wayfair.com
$283 $130 (53% off)

Darren Tuxedo Arm Loveseat
Darren Tuxedo Arm Loveseat
Langley Street wayfair.com
$1,300 $360 (72% off)

Shipton Floor Lamp
Shipton Floor Lamp
Willa Arlo Interiors wayfair.com
$170 $77 (55% off)

Best Wayfair Bedroom Deals

Amherst Upholstered Platform Bed
Amherst Upholstered Platform Bed
Andover Mills wayfair.com
$500 $250 (50% off)

Natalia 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Natalia 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Foundstone wayfair.com
$690 $450 (35% off)

Charcoal Scarlett Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed
Charcoal Scarlett Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed
Mercury Row wayfair.com
$197 $163 (17% off)

Grady 2 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand
Grady 2 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand
Foundstone\u2122 wayfair.com
$179.90
$285 $220 (23% off)

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Adidas UltraBoost 19
Adidas UltraBoost 19
adidas skimresources.com
$100 $180

$80 OFF (44%)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. These are the 2019 model, but they're still a great pair of sneakers and 44% off is a good find.

READ ABOUT THE NEW RUNNING SHOES YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi skimresources.com
$175 $250

$75 OFF (30%)

Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor
$370 $1,176

$806 OFF (69%)

Now is the time to be thinking about outfitting your backyard or patio if you want to get prepped for summer hangs. This set has a classic look and is a great value for a four-piece loveseat set.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE SALES

Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy Breeze Comforter
skimresources.com
$186 $219

$33 OFF (15%)

This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$182 $230

$48 OFF (21%)

This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2021

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow skimresources.com
$119 $149

$30 OFF W/ CODE GROW (20%)

This electric kettle from Fellow is pretty much everyone's favorite coffee accessory. It looks great on the counter, has a super simple interface and a stopwatch for perfect brewing. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS OF 2021

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$168 $258

$90 OFF (35%)

This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's best products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Designs skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS

About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFAS AND COUCHES FOR ANY BUDGET

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Refurbished
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - Refurbished
Sony skimresources.com
$228 $350

$122 OFF (34%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones, considering they are refurbished.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Casper Original Mattress
Casper Original Mattress
skimresources.com
$931 $1095

$164 OFF (15%)

The Casper Original Mattress is our pick for the best mattress for side sleepers as part of our best mattress guide. This is the one that started it all for Casper and is still a great pick, no matter how you sleep. 

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Design Within Reach Celine Desk
Design Within Reach Celine Desk
Celine skimresources.com
$1,101 $1,295

$194 OFF (15%)

We seriously can't take our eyes off this desk. With WFH looking like the future, investing in a nice desk for your home is a purchase you will not regret. This mid-century design will look good with just about anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH PRODUCTS

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket
$100 $199

$99 OFF (50%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
CamelBak skimresources.com
$24 $36

$12 OFF (34%)

Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES OF 2020

Reebok Nano X Shoes
Reebok Nano X Shoes
reebok
$60 $130

$70 OFF W/ CODE FAM (54%)

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Levis 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans
Levis 501 Original Fit Men's Jeans
Levi's skimresources.com
$35 $60

$25 OFF (42%)

These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers. 

READ ABOUT BREAKING IN NEW JEANS

World Menagerie Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Seating Group
World Menagerie Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Seating Group
World Menagerie
$238 $400

$162 OFF (41%)

As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson skimresources.com
$200 $300

$100 OFF (33%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring. 

READ MORE ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Filson Ridgeway Fleece Jacket
Filson Ridgeway Fleece Jacket
Filson avantlink.com
$98 $130

$32 OFF (25%)

When Filson is off duty and out of the wild, it still dreams up some of the best gear for everyday wear. This fleece has a classy sweater look and is backed by Polartec Thermal Pro to wick moisture and keep you warm. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATERS

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker
adidas skimresources.com
$55 $80

$25 OFF (31%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES WE LOVE

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

