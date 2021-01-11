One of the Best Face Masks Is Deeply Discounted, but There's a Catch

We've been testing face masks for several months now, which means we've tried literally dozens of them. And while brands have continued to innovate new ways to cover your mug, one of the originals is still among the best. For both training and daily use, Under Armour's UA Sportsmask is a champ, especially at 33 percent off.

The Sportsmask boasts a number of cool features, but the most notable is comfort. The structure, wire nose bridge and soft fabric combine to make it feel as seamless as Flanders' ski suit. When working out, the polyurethane open-cell foam is both breathable and protective, while the stretchy ear loops make it easy to throw on for quick errands.

So what's the catch? The discount only applies if you buy two of them, which is probably not a bad idea anyway.

Price: $30 or $40/2

