Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

One of Our Favorite Duffel Bags Is on Sale, but There's a Catch

The Patagonia Black Hole Duffel is one of the best bags around, and you can get a fun colorway on the cheap from REI.

duffel
REI

If you've been in an airport or train station at any point over the past five years or so, odds are pretty high that you have seen one of Patagonia's hardy Black Hole duffel bags. Recognizable by the shine of its ripstop nylon, the Black Hole duffel has been lauded for its weather-resistance and sturdiness as well as its subtle flair. The bags are versatile, coming in a handful of shapes and sizes that work for a weekend getaway, a month-long excursion, or even just one night at visiting family. Right now, you can pick up the 40-liter Black Hole for only $90, which is $40 off. The only thing is, it is the purple camo colorway.

Honestly, it isn't a bad color, and you don't have to worry about confusing it with someone else's bag on the luggage carousel. We think it is one of the most durable duffel bags around, so if you're in on the bag but are waiting for a deal, now is the time to go for it.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Rogue Territory Supply Jacket
Rogue Territory Supply Jacket
Rogue Territory
$221 $295

$74 OFF W/ CODE SUPPLY (25%)

Today is the last day to get this James Bond-approved waxed jacket for 25 percent off. Waxed jackets are naturally water-resistant — they're essentially the OG Gore-Tex. Plus, they develop a patina over time that is unique to you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose amazon.com
$299 $379

$80 OFF (21%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

OtterBox Venture 25 Cooler
OtterBox Venture 25 Cooler
OtterBox skimresources.com
$184 $230

$46 OFF (20%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. Don't sleep on this, cookouts are coming. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS YOU CAN BUY

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon skimresources.com
$130 $450

$320 OFF (71%)

This is an outrageous deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

Todd Snyder + Sebago Tatanka Chukka
Todd Snyder + Sebago Tatanka Chukka
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$74 $175

$101 OFF (58%)

Here you go, the perfect boot for spring. Todd Snyder always brings it when it comes to collaborations and this is no exception; this silhouette comes straight from the Sebago archives. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 40L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 40L
Patagonia skimresources.com
$63.93
$90 $129

$39 OFF (30%)

Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one, even if it is purple. The 40L iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend getaway or an extended trip.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Mountain Hardwear Super DS Stretchdown Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super DS Stretchdown Jacket
Mountain Hardwear avantlink.com
$150 $250

$100 OFF (40%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, at arguably the best time to buy a jacket, it’s on sale for 40 percent off. If you don't like the orange, there are other colors on sale at a lesser discount, as well. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Luxe Duvet Cover
$124 $155

$31 OFF (20%)

We love just about all of Brooklinen's offerings and when something goes on sale, we jump at the chance to snap something up at a discount. If you don't have a duvet cover yet, and you absolutely should, you cannot go wrong with this one, especially at 20 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson amazon.com
$356 $399

$43 OFF (11%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Animal captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Get your house in order.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Aether Access Shell
Aether Access Shell
skimresources.com
$325 $650

$325 OFF (50%)

Aether makes some of the best technical wear in the biz. This waterproof jacket is packed with features, including a removable hood, numerous pockets, fully-taped seams and a powder skirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$192 $240

$48 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder's bestselling jacket almost never goes on sale — usually only once a year, if you're lucky. Immensely warm and tough-as-nails, this is a heritage piece that you'll have forever. Now is the time to pick up this weather-resistant jacket for the cheapest price you'll ever see it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Filson Tote Bag
Filson Tote Bag
Filson skimresources.com
$130 $195

$65 OFF (33%)

Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$144 $248

$104 OFF (42%)

This is a perfect layer for spring. Just about everything NYC-based Todd Snyder makes is quality and damn good looking, but this definitely takes it up a notch. If you want to use it as a liner underneath a topcoat, it is an excellent choice, but it also pairs exceptionally well with a sweater or t-shirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$56 $90

$34 OFF (37%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST NIKE RUNNING SHOES

Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes skimresources.com
$159 $200

$41 OFF (20%)

Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike skimresources.com
$64 $120

$56 OFF (46%)

As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower. 

READ ABOUT RUNNING WHEN IT'S COLD

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen amazon.com
$211 $350

$139 OFF (40%)

The Eco-Drive from Citizen is powered by light, so you never need a battery. This diver is highlighted by a date display at 4 o'clock, a luminous dial, and a dual-tone bezel. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE WATCHES

Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
skimresources.com
$17 $23

$6 OFF (26%)

When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$375 $536

$161 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Timex skimresources.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
$27 $35

$8 OFF (23%)

Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

