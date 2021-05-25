Fellow’s Exceptional Ode Coffee Grinder Is 15% off

The Ode utilizes huge 64mm flat burrs to shorten grind time and keep friction down, which prevents taste-altering effects that can occur with smaller burrs. It also has a magnet to keep the grind catch in place and a spring that shakes out grinds that get stuck in the machine. All in all, it is a great machine that we would recommend to anyone who loves drip or pour-over coffee.
It's not cheap — $299 is a pretty steep price to pay for a coffee grinder. Right now, though, the Ode, and many other Fellow products, are 15 percent off when using the code COOLBREWSUMMER. That brings the Ode down to $254 — the lowest it's been since the early bird Kickstarter price was $229. While still pricy for a coffee grinder, if you've been debating picking up the Ode now is the time to pull the trigger.
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true.
