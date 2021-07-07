Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Here's an Exclusive 20% off Fellow’s Exceptional Coffee Products

The Ode, Stagg EKG and Stagg EKG+ are all exclusively discounted just for GP readers.

By Will Porter
gp100 food
Courtesy

When it comes to superior products for making a cup of coffee in the morning, it's hard to beat what Fellow does. The brand uses exceptional design aesthetics and high-quality materials to create award-winning products like the Ode. This flat burr coffee grinder looks amazing on your counter — which isn't always common for appliances — and works well enough to land itself as our best grinder for drip coffee. And right now, you can get the Ode, and two other Fellow products, for an exclusive 20 percent off with code GEARPATROL21.

Fellow
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow
SAVE NOW

Two other coffee-making products we recommend from Fellow are also part of these exclusive savings: the Stagg EKG Electric Kettle and the Stagg EKG+ Electric Kettle. We've previously named the Stagg EKG as the best gooseneck kettle, and the upgraded EKG+ packs the same quick and accurate heating and holding the temperature for one hour but adds the ability to turn on the kettle remotely with an app. Simply put, these are the gooseneck kettle upgrades for better pour-over coffee.

Fellow
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow
SAVE NOW

Fellow
Fellow Stagg EKG+ Electric Kettle
Fellow
SAVE NOW

The best part is 20 percent off at Fellow rarely (if ever) happens. The exclusive discount will run until July 10 and makes upgrading to Fellow's superior coffee products a no-brainer. Just be sure to use the code GEARPATROL21 to save.

