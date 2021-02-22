Save up to 50% on Staub Cookware

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Nordstrom Rack has dropped prices up to 50 percent on Staub's world-class cookware. They are selling out fast so if you're looking for new cookware, head over now to get the best selection.

One notable deal is 30 percent off the 7-quart cocotte, which looks good in any kitchen and is packed with features, including a pre-seasoned finish and self-basting spikes under the lid to ensure that your roasts and chicken retain tenderness and moisture. Some other highlights include a griddle pan, a 4-quart oval baking dish and a 12-inch fry pan, all of which are discounted to prices we rarely see. You better hurry though, as some of the Staub goods have already sold out.

