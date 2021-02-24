Casper Is Practically Giving Away Its Remaining 2019 Mattresses

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We spend a third of our lives in bed. Right now you can get a 2019 Casper mattress for a third off the retail price. Coincidence? Well, yes, but it is still an amazing deal.

While supplies last, you can get the Casper Wave and Wave Hybrid for 30 and 35 percent off, respectively. The Wave combines gel pods and foam to cultivate an exceptionally cooling and comfortable mattress. The Wave Hybrid takes that design and combines it with springs for a strong, supportive experience.

So they're 2019 models, but these were super smart options when they came out and are still perfectly fine — especially at this price. Head over to Casper now and save on the item you'll use the most.

