Aether's End of Season Sale Is Offering Rare Discounts

Tired of eccentric and awkward-looking mountain gear, Los Angeles-based Aether set out with a mission to make something that looked at home in the city but really found its legs on the mountain. It is safe to say that this was a successful mission. Whether it is a ski jacket complete with Gore-Tex and a powder skirt or a pair of tough-as-nails pants that you can pair with an oxford shirt, Aether has what you need to take you from the concrete jungle to the queue at the bottom of the express lift. Right now you can get a huge selection of Aether items for 50 percent off as part of its end-of-season sale.
We love the Access Shell, which has a powder skirt and a pocket for extra goggles, but also withstands an unexpected downpour on the way to work. If you're looking for something less ski-focused, you can snag a merino sweater or rugby shirt. Sales at Aether are rare, and this one only runs until March 14 so you better jump on these savings quick.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$74 OFF W/ CODE SUPPLY (25%)
Today is the last day to get this James Bond-approved waxed jacket for 25 percent off. Waxed jackets are naturally water-resistant — they're essentially the OG Gore-Tex. Plus, they develop a patina over time that is unique to you.
$80 OFF (21%)
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330.
$46 OFF (20%)
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. Don't sleep on this, cookouts are coming.
$320 OFF (71%)
This is an outrageous deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot.
$101 OFF (58%)
Here you go, the perfect boot for spring. Todd Snyder always brings it when it comes to collaborations and this is no exception; this silhouette comes straight from the Sebago archives.
$30 OFF (17%)
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions.
$39 OFF (30%)
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one, even if it is purple. The 40L iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend getaway or an extended trip.
$100 OFF (40%)
For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, at arguably the best time to buy a jacket, it’s on sale for 40 percent off. If you don't like the orange, there are other colors on sale at a lesser discount, as well.
$31 OFF (20%)
We love just about all of Brooklinen's offerings and when something goes on sale, we jump at the chance to snap something up at a discount. If you don't have a duvet cover yet, and you absolutely should, you cannot go wrong with this one, especially at 20 percent off.
$43 OFF (11%)
Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Animal captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Get your house in order.
$325 OFF (50%)
Aether makes some of the best technical wear in the biz. This waterproof jacket is packed with features, including a removable hood, numerous pockets, fully-taped seams and a powder skirt.
$48 OFF (20%)
Flint and Tinder's bestselling jacket almost never goes on sale — usually only once a year, if you're lucky. Immensely warm and tough-as-nails, this is a heritage piece that you'll have forever. Now is the time to pick up this weather-resistant jacket for the cheapest price you'll ever see it.
$65 OFF (33%)
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
$104 OFF (42%)
This is a perfect layer for spring. Just about everything NYC-based Todd Snyder makes is quality and damn good looking, but this definitely takes it up a notch. If you want to use it as a liner underneath a topcoat, it is an excellent choice, but it also pairs exceptionally well with a sweater or t-shirt.
$34 OFF (37%)
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
$41 OFF (20%)
Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold.
$50 OFF (20%)
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$56 OFF (46%)
As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower.
$139 OFF (40%)
The Eco-Drive from Citizen is powered by light, so you never need a battery. This diver is highlighted by a date display at 4 o'clock, a luminous dial, and a dual-tone bezel.
$6 OFF (26%)
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
$161 OFF (30%)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$57 OFF (30%)
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
$8 OFF (23%)
Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.