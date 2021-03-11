This Handsome Waxed Jacket Is on Sale at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Waxed jackets are here to stay — they have been keeping outdoorsmen clean and dry for well over 100 years. The Waxed Hudson Jacket from Flint and Tinder carries on that tradition, paying homage to the sporting jackets of old. The materials have been proven to stand the test of time; the waxed cotton comes from the Millerain factory that has been in operation since the 1880s and the flannel lining is made at Abraham Moons, one of the UK’s oldest woolen mills.

Right now you can pick up this handsome jacket for 35 percent off at Huckberry with the code hudson35. This is an excellent deal on a coat that will easily withstand spring showers and get you through this shoulder season comfortably.

