One of the Best Gym Bags Is on Sale at Huckberry

More vaccines being distributed means gyms could be up to higher capacity by summer. This may be a welcome sight for many, but others may have some reservations — probably ones that aren't even COVID-related. Whether you're fired up about going to the gym already or need a little kick in the butt to get you moving, a new piece of gear is always invigorating.

One thing that is required for heading back to the gym, and is fun to shop for, is a trusty gym bag. It keeps your clean clothes clean, it keeps your dirty shoes separated from your electronics, it stores the Advil you'll inevitably need after not being at the gym for a year.

The Aer Gym Duffel 2, one of our favorites, is on sale right now at Huckberry. It is made from hardy 900D polyester, has mesh inner compartments to keep things airy and even has a 15.6-inch laptop sleeve so you can use it as the one-bag-to-rule-them-all. While the sale is going, you can get the bag for 20 percent off.

