One of the Best Gym Bags Is on Sale at Huckberry

More vaccines being distributed means gyms could be up to higher capacity by summer. This may be a welcome sight for many, but others may have some reservations — probably ones that aren't even COVID-related. Whether you're fired up about going to the gym already or need a little kick in the butt to get you moving, a new piece of gear is always invigorating.
One thing that is required for heading back to the gym, and is fun to shop for, is a trusty gym bag. It keeps your clean clothes clean, it keeps your dirty shoes separated from your electronics, it stores the Advil you'll inevitably need after not being at the gym for a year.
The Aer Gym Duffel 2, one of our favorites, is on sale right now at Huckberry. It is made from hardy 900D polyester, has mesh inner compartments to keep things airy and even has a 15.6-inch laptop sleeve so you can use it as the one-bag-to-rule-them-all. While the sale is going, you can get the bag for 20 percent off.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$34 OFF (20%)
This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, ventilated mesh main compartment, water bottle pocket, separate compartment for clean clothes and even 900D Cordura on the outside to keep your things protected.
$79 OFF (35%)
If the pandemic has shown us anything, it is that the clothes we like to lounge in are here to stay. These luxe house shoes from Rancourt are a shoe that you can feel good about putting on each morning.
$270 OFF (30%)
This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate.
$25 OFF (25%)
Let's face it, trying to light charcoal can be pretty difficult. If you love grilling but hate the process of getting things up to temp, an electric charcoal lighter is going to be your top purchase of the season.
$36 OFF (22%)
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
$45 OFF (30%)
If you don't have a lamp on your new WFH desk, you really should consider it. Nobody loves overhead lighting and a nice lamp sets the mood. Plus, we all want the Pixar lamp at home, right?
$59 OFF (40%)
One of the most important things about fitness is recovery. When you've wrapped up the day's WOD or run, you need something to throw on that will feel good and keep you comfortable. This is that piece.
$149 OFF (30%)
This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel.
$50 OFF (16%)
These foldable Persols have come straight from the brow of Steve McQueen and are poised to find a place on your face. They are a true icon of style.
$39 OFF (39%)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.
$95 OFF (45%)
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
$36 OFF (30%)
Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events.
$59 OFF (30%)
Weekend trips will never be the same once you pick up an Away Weekender. This thoughtful bag has a 15" laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment to ensure that all of your things have their place.
$134 OFF (66%)
Ray-Bans can frequently be found on sale, but what cannot frequently be found on sale is one of the brand's most iconic frames, the Clubmaster. Equally rare is finding polarized shades for under $100.
$200 OFF (22%)
This UHD smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra-fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
$30 OFF (25%)
This is our pick for the best upgraded sweatpants. They are slim but have a gusset for freedom of movement and flatlock seams to prevent chaffing if you're headed out on a run or to the gym.
$40 OFF (8%)
Equipped with cellular, this watch can get calls, texts and directions without your phone. You can also monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rhythm with Apple's new health apps.
$10 OFF (25%)
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
$49 OFF (25%)
Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life.
$112 OFF (15%)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$99 OFF (25%)
Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk.
$30 OFF (20%)
Whether you're a seasoned rider or just ride a couple times a week, you need a helmet. POC makes some of the best in the business, and this one is an excellent value, especially at 20 percent off.
$72 OFF (21%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
$120 OFF (55%)
This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat.
