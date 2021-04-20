Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
The Carbon Steel Pan from Misen is an excellent addition to its already quality lineup of kitchenware. A secret weapon of the professional kitchen, carbon steel isn't something you'll find in every home. But Misen is on a mission to democratize the material. Combining the qualities of steel, cast iron and nonstick, carbon steel is the ultimate material for a long-lasting pan that does it all. Misen is eager to get the pan to the masses, so right now you can get it directly from its website for 20 percent off with code TRYMISEN20 while supplies last.
According to Misen's website, there are only a handful of pans left, so act fast if you want to score this deal on a great piece of cookware.
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io