Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Right Now You Can Score a Rare Deal on Misen's Carbon Steel Pan

This sale tips the premium pan's price point from borderline affordable to definitively affordable.

misen carbon steel pan
Misen

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

The Carbon Steel Pan from Misen is an excellent addition to its already quality lineup of kitchenware. A secret weapon of the professional kitchen, carbon steel isn't something you'll find in every home. But Misen is on a mission to democratize the material. Combining the qualities of steel, cast iron and nonstick, carbon steel is the ultimate material for a long-lasting pan that does it all. Misen is eager to get the pan to the masses, so right now you can get it directly from its website for 20 percent off with code TRYMISEN20 while supplies last.

According to Misen's website, there are only a handful of pans left, so act fast if you want to score this deal on a great piece of cookware.

SHOP NOW

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
skimresources.com
$115 $145

$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
Nike skimresources.com
$65 $95

$30 OFF (31%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Onsen Bath Bundle
Onsen Bath Bundle
skimresources.com
$125 $156

$31 OFF (20%)

The time for using cheap towels has long since passed. Once you switch to towels that feel good after dozens of washes, you'll never go back. Onsen knows exactly how to make the perfect towel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOWELS

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum - Refurbished
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum - Refurbished
Dyson ebay.com
$222 $400

$178 OFF W/ CODE PSAVEONDYSON (46%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Animal captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Keep your house in order and pet hair at bay. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Cube Set
Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Cube Set
eagle creek amazon.com
$28 $40

$12 OFF (30%)

One of the most important things when packing is efficiency and organization. These packing cubes from Eagle Creek are one of our picks for the best packing cubes you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket
Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket
Gravity Blankets gravityblankets.com
$139 $199

$60 OFF (30%)

Weighted blankets have been proven to reduce stress and anxiety and help you sleep better. Now, you don't need to worry about overheating because this one is optimized for a cool night's sleep. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$28 $40

$12 OFF (30%)

The Spot from Black Diamond is our pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple, extremely effective and has all of the small features that make a headlamp worth having. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$197 $250

$53 OFF (21%)

AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
shrsl.com
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Men's Running Shoe skimresources.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Nike is revolutionizing running and running shoe tech with its NEXT% series — these are the ultimate runners for daily training. These rarely go on sale, so pick some up while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
skimresources.com
$450 $570

$120 OFF (21%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
Design Within Reach Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
