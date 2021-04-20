Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

The Carbon Steel Pan from Misen is an excellent addition to its already quality lineup of kitchenware. A secret weapon of the professional kitchen, carbon steel isn't something you'll find in every home. But Misen is on a mission to democratize the material. Combining the qualities of steel, cast iron and nonstick, carbon steel is the ultimate material for a long-lasting pan that does it all. Misen is eager to get the pan to the masses, so right now you can get it directly from its website for 20 percent off with code TRYMISEN20 while supplies last.

According to Misen's website, there are only a handful of pans left, so act fast if you want to score this deal on a great piece of cookware.

