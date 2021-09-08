Looking to Buy a Mattress Online? You Can't go Wrong with Saatva's Labor Day Deal

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Buying a new mattress, especially online, can be a tricky endeavor. Trying to gauge the comfort and quality of the mattress sight unseen can be next to impossible, but when it comes to buying something you spend a third of your life on, you want it to be a sure thing. Well, if you are ready to bite the bullet and shop online for a mattress, we know a brand that is pretty much a sure thing: Saatva. Right now, Saatva is still running its Labor Day sale, offering up to $200 off a mattress purchase over $925.
Saatva takes the sting out of buying online with its exceptional service and high-quality product. It offers white glove delivery for all of its mattresses, has 24/7 customer support, a long at-home trial (which is a must) and can help you finance your mattress if need be. The brand is most known for its Saatva Classic Mattress, a memory foam/spring hybrid that's our pick for best mattress, but also has a handful of other options if you want something else.
Saatva's Labor Day sale ends on September 13, making right now the best time to finally pull the trigger on a new mattress.
