Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Looking to Buy a Mattress Online? You Can't go Wrong with Saatva's Memorial Day Deal

Buying a mattress online can be hard, but it doesn't have to be when there are deals like this going on.

best eco friendly mattress best organic mattress
Courtesy of Saatva

Buying a new mattress, especially online, can be a tricky endeavor. Trying to gauge the comfort and quality of the mattress sight unseen can be next to impossible, but when it comes to buying something you spend a third of your life on, you want it to be a sure thing. Well, if you are ready to bite the bullet and shop online for a mattress, we know a brand that is pretty much a sure thing: Saatva. Right now, Saatva is running an early deal for Memorial Day, offering up to $200 off a mattress purchase over $975.

Saatva takes the sting out of buying online with its exceptional service and its high-quality. It offers white glove delivery for all of its mattresses, has 24/7 customer support, a long at-home trial (which is a must) and can help you finance your mattress if need be. The brand is most known for its Saatva Classic Mattress, a memory foam/spring hybrid that's our pick for best mattress, but also has a handful of other options if you want something else.

This early access to Saatva's Memorial Day sale ends May 24 and is a good excuse to finally pull the trigger on a new mattress.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
skimresources.com
$279 $380

$101 OFF (27%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. skimresources.com
$158 $225

$67 OFF (30%)

The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JEANS

Proof Nomad Short
Proof Nomad Short
Proof
$52 $68

$14 OFF W/ CODE NOMAD20 (20%)

Proof took its best-selling techy travel pant, the Nomad, and made it into shorts that excel all summer long. They also come in two lengths, 7- and 9-inch, so you can pick how much skin to show.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BAGGIE ALTERNATIVES

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike skimresources.com
$55 $95

$40 OFF (42%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS 

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$450 $550

$100 OFF (18%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, especially $100 off. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives skimresources.com
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Sonos Beam - Refurbished
Sonos Beam - Refurbished
move skimresources.com
$319 $399

$80 OFF (20%)

Sonos’s entry-level soundbar that doubles as a smart speaker and normally costs $399 is now sold refurbished for a big price drop, taking the sting out of the original price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE FOR AT HOME MEDIA

Hoka One One Clifton 7
Hoka One One Clifton 7
skimresources.com
$104 $130

$26 OFF (20%)

Hoka One One's superlative Clifton series looks like it may be getting a new addition soon in the form of the Clifton 8, which means the perfectly good Clifton 7 is 20% off right now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Chaco Z/Boulder 2 Multisport Sandals
Chaco Z/Boulder 2 Multisport Sandals
Chaco skimresources.com
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a LUVSEAT footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Boulder. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$78 $98

$20 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE RELEASES OF APRIL

Timex Q Stainless Steel Watch
Timex Q Stainless Steel Watch
skimresources.com
$130 $179

$49 OFF (27%)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

